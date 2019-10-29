Antier Solutions Expands Its Offerings With White Label Multi Cryptocurrency Wallet Development

Fueling Clients' Aspirations to Tap Into the Trillion-Dollar Market

MOHALI, INDIA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antier Solutions, a blockchain development company headquartered in Mohali, India with two global units in North America and the UK has expanded its services to offer white label cryptocurrency wallet development, thereby strengthening its ever-growing portfolio.

Antier Solutions is globally renowned for its white label crypto exchange development solutions and has delivered a multitude of products that resonated with impact. The company’s large client base spanning the world is a testament to clients’ trust in Antier’s experience and expertise to steer digital transformation.

“The persistent crypto exchange hacks, leading to the downfall of premium exchanges in various countries and subsequently robbing the valuable assets of the people, inspired Antier to come up with a solution to enhance the security paradigm, thus the mobile wallet.”, said Vikram R. Singh, the Managing Director of Antier Solutions.

Vikram further added, ”For quite some time, we were pondering the idea of rolling out an innovative solution in the form of a standalone mobile wallet that could fortify the security of any exchange platform it is linked to, pioneering the concept of a hybrid exchange.”

The company intends to provide its mobile wallet as a white label multi cryptocurrency wallet solution that can be exploited by exchange owners to augment the security of their exchange platforms or by businesses or entrepreneurs who can capitalize on the revenue generation opportunity by launching the wallet under their brand name.

As a semi-HD wallet solution, it currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and ERC20 tokens and is underpinned by market-leading features such as biometric authentication, QR code scanner, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, together contributing to its world-class security and user experience. The USP of the wallet is its multisig feature that drives authenticated transactions.

“The wallet has been rigorously tested with a user base of over 1,000 people, processing over 100,000 transactions with minimum latency and delivering incredible performance throughout,” stated the Product Architect.

Antier plans to scale the wallet to incorporate DApp functionalities, social trading, lightning network and chat functionality.

Antier’s white label crypto wallet development services are poised to bring better security solutions to the crypto market and at the same time serve as a revenue model for those seeking opportunities to launch a crypto start-up.

About Antier Solutions

Antier Solutions is a global blockchain technology development company helping businesses transit from conventional technology platforms to blockchain-driven systems. Creating a harmonious trifecta of technology, design-driven thinking and intelligent strategies, Antier provides a host of offerings such as cryptocurrency exchange development, P2P exchange development, security token exchange development, multi-currency and Bitcoin wallet development, P2P lending platform development, coin and token development, smart contract development, ICO and IEO development and marketing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.