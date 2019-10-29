World Renowned Doctor Quantifies Benefits of Alkaline Structured Silver  

Dr. Gordon Pedersen doing research In The Lab

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute and formulator for My Doctor Suggests has determined that Alkaline Structured Silver has enhanced benefits over other Silvers , that are substantiated and proven with scientific documentation.Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world's leading authorities on Silver and has dedicated the past 25 years to researching the effectiveness of silver and the methods of naturally healing the body. Dr. Pedersen holds three doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Masters degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he conducted a study that could destroy the Malaria Virus using silver.According to Dr. Pedersen “ I am very excited about the results we achieve with the Alkaline Structured Silver, we not only see a significant difference through the data, but a physical difference in the patient performance.” Although Alkaline Structured Silver is not a cure, it has helped enhance the healing process and improved the quality of lives for those who are struggling with a variety of health challenges.Based on the following studies, tests of silver technologies were performed at a pharmaceutical grade lab located in Salt Lake City that is FDA registered and third-party accredited to ISO 17025 standards (ACLASS). It is a GLP, GMP, and GTP facility.This Silver Health Institute study provides primary research to answer questions frequently asked by today’s doctors as well as the general public.The primary goal of this study was to test structured silver’s ability to kill pathogens from each of the major categories of pathogenic bacteria along with one common yeast. A secondary goal was to test the efficacy of the 2011 structured silver technology with the leading silver aquasol technology of the previous decade. This comparative test only included experimentation on two bacterial strains.The results of this test were clear: the 2011 structured silver technology is effective with all major categories of pathogenic bacteria as well as CandidaA second study comparing silver technologies occurred in the lab at Brigham Young University in May of 2014. This study compared five silvers of vastly different concentrations and their ability to kill MRSA, a drug-resistant form of Staphylococcus. Two silvers were a 10 ppm concentration, two were 30 ppm, and one was 200 ppm. This ‘apples vs oranges’ study showed that only one of the lower-concentration silvers kept pace with silver that was 6-20 times more concentrated.Importantly, results from this study were estimated. Quoting from the article: “Counts were so high, that the number of CFU had to be estimated on the 1:10,000 dilution of the reaction mixture. Thus, the log reduction and percent kill values are also estimates.”That stated, here are the test results (kill rate of MRSA after 2 minutes):1. “Solution C” (200 ppm) – 99.999955%2. “Solution A” (30 ppm) – 99.82%3. “Solution D” (10-30 ppm) – 58.3%4. “Solution B” (10-30 ppm) – 47.1%5. “Solution E” (10-30 ppm) – 39.7%Thus, two solutions (C and A) killed nearly all of the bacteria within two minutes while three solutions (D, B and E) killed approximately half of the bacteria. The identity of the lower-concentration solutions are as follows:Solution A: The structured silver technology developed in 2011Solutions D, B, and E: Leading colloidal silver and silver aquasol brandsThis is why structured silver is far better than just a single silver or an ionic silver or colloidal or even the hydrosols of the past. This is new and improved silver.“ Alkaline Structured Silver has been proven to have benefits for those struggling with Acid Reflux (HeartBurn), Colitis, Irritable Bowel, Diverticulitis, Digestive System, Gas / Gastritis, Genitals (Herpes, Bacteria, Fungal) Hay Fever, Immune Booster, Inflammation, Swelling, Influenza (Flu), Lyme Malaria, Parasites, Pneumonia (Bacterial, Viral) and Sore Throat along with several other health challenges. In addition to being safe for human the Alkaline structured Silver is beneficial for animals. People have used it on their horses, cats and dogs and seen amazing results.Dr. Pedersen is a Distinguished Speaker for Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) and has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver. He is also a regular keynote speaker at Anerican Naturopathic conventions. He has volunteered and personally funded efforts to bring silver’s benefits into Africa’s poorest communities with dramatic results on malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to www.mydoctorsuggests.com

