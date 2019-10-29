THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019
H.Res. 656 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1373 – Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources), H.R. 2181 – Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Lujan – Natural Resources), and H.R. 823 – Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
H.Res. 296 – Affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide (Rep. Schiff – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 4695 – Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1623 – Help America Run Act (Rep. Porter – House Administration)
- H.Res. 107 – SFC Sean Cooley and SPC Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program Act, as amended (Rep. Kelly (MS) – House Administration)
- H.R. 4842 - EXPO Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Foreign Affairs)
