EGIA Foundation Awards More than $35,000 in Scholarships to Postsecondary Students Choosing Educational Path in HVAC

The EGIA Foundation has selected 15 students pursuing an HVAC course of study to receive $2,500 scholarships for the coming academic year.

The EGIA Foundation is proud to announce it has selected 15 dedicated, promising students pursuing studies toward a career in HVAC, to each receive a $2,500 scholarship. The EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the charity’s larger efforts and mission – supported by scholarships, market research, communications campaigns and more – to build a better home services industry workforce by positioning HVAC as a first-choice career option.

Now in its second year of existence, the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program awarded fifteen scholarships of $2,500 apiece available to students entering or already enrolled in an HVAC educational program during the 2019-20 academic year. Recipients were identified based on their dedication to the industry and post-graduation plans, with scholarship funds going to help cover the costs of specialized education at approved schools. This year’s program reached more than 700 scholarship students, with over 150 applications submitted from 42 different states.

“We’re thrilled to once again see how many promising future HVAC workers are excited about the industry and the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program – both among those selected and the overall applicant pool,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA Foundation Chairman and CEO. “There’s a lot more work to do, but we believe the Foundation, along with a new generation of young people eager to explore alternative education and career paths and buck the current student-loan debt epidemic, can create a sea change for the industry and ensure a brighter future.”

Among those promising future HVAC workers is Jordan Brill, the first ever recipient of the EGIA Foundation’s EnerBankUSA Funding the Future Scholarship. “I never really knew what I wanted to do when I ‘grew up’ until I started to research and discover what all of my options were to best support my daughter and build the life for her that she deserves,” explained Ms. Brill, when asked why she applied for the scholarship. “After interviewing technicians in the field, I became overwhelmingly inspired to pursue a career in HVAC-R. Being able to critically think, strategize and develop solutions when I go to work every day makes me excited that I will be able to reach my potential and make a difference with my career of choice.”

The EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program was created to help increase the number of qualified workers entering the HVAC industry by lowering the costs associated with proper education and training, and promoting HVAC as a first-choice career. That goes hand-in-hand with the Foundation’s overall commitment to erasing the stigmas associated with work in the trades and raising awareness of the well-paying, valued, and increasingly higher-tech careers that are available. As a result, industry companies will see an influx of better-prepared new workers who are much more likely to have long-term success and satisfaction in the industry.

The EGIA Foundation is now accepting applications for yet another class of enthusiastic students who are pursuing an education in HVAC as part of the 2020 Scholarship Program. The program is now open, with awards counting toward the 2020-21 academic year. As the EGIA Foundation continues to grow and evolve, the Scholarship Program will begin awarding grants in other industry vocations, such as solar PV, plumbing, home performance and more. To apply for the EGIA Foundation Scholarship, visit www.EGIAFoundation.org/Scholarship.

To learn more about the EGIA Foundation in general, and its commitment to improving the national labor market by developing the next generation of home services industry workers, visit EGIAFoundation.org.

About the EGIA Foundation

The EGIA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to expanding the benefits the public receives from the home services industry through education, research and the development of the next generation of qualified workers.

About EGIA

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers energy efficiency and renewable energy contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized trainers, who deliver innovative keys to success through in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 200,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $2 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at www.egia.org.

