Magpie Mischief Releases Signature Collection

Pottery pieces are made from white stoneware, lovely glossy glazes, and hand drawn illustrations screen printed by hand.

WYOMING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Anni Christie from Magpie Mischief is releasing the brand new Signature Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Collection will be released on October 29, 2019.Magpie Mischief is known for helping busy women so they can get away from mass produced clutter and celebrate the charm of artisan goods.Thus, for the first time, Anni has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular functional pottery. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on October 29, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website magpiemischiefshop.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.Each piece of pottery is designed to showcase winter cold to family warmth with winter wonderland illustrations that make women feel like they can savor the holiday fun.Several products come in beige, living coral, and pepper stem green to capitalize on today’s trends.Her collection also includes handmade soaps from Be the Blessing Studio to perfectly pair with her Ada Ceramic Soap Dish.Each individual piece of pottery has its own name. A few examples are:• Ava Christmas Ornament Set• Isla Forest Mug• Gianna Cottage Sponge Holder• Charlie Gnome Ring Cone• Marabel Drink Coasters, Set of 4The Signature Collection ranges in price from $16 to $175.Anni Christie is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about the upcoming Signature Collection or for an interview with Anni Christie, please write to admin@magpiemischiefshop.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Magpie MischiefAnni Christie started designing pottery after she was faced with a very real problem. How to find unique and handmade accessories for the home. After many years of creating pottery by hand, Anni’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the pottery industry.magpiemischiefshop.com



