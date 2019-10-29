Adsonica Adds Sound To Image-Driven Websites

Famed photographer Rodney Smith’s new website comes alive using company’s patented technology

WELLESLEY, MA, USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adsonica the leading sound display ad software platform announced today that the website devoted to the life and work of photographer Rodney Smith was the first to deploy the company’s AdsonicaWeb ™ technology for web use. On the Rodney Smith website, portraits of curators, designers and collaborators come alive by sharing their recorded experiences and tributes to the artist. To view these images visit www.rodneysmith.com/news Adsonica is the world’s first and only technology that combines image and sound in a single, JPEG/PNG standard file to help marketers of all sizes deliver engaging, high-performing ads and sonic branding without coding. With the announcement of AdsonicaWeb they can now leverage Ansonica’s patented technology to easily add sound to website images both for informational and e-commerce applications.“Adsonica is the perfect way to capture stories about Rodney Smith as an artist”, said Leslie Smolan, Executive Director of the Rodney Smith Estate. “Hearing from collaborators like interior designer Barbara Barry, and master framer Jed Bark, Smith’s photographs become even more memorable. I truly believe Adsonica will become an indispensible tool for artists, museums and curators who want to deepen communications in a simple and inexpensive way. Frankly, any industry can benefit from this new technology.”“When I was approached to use Adsonia on the Rodney Smith website, it was an easy yes,” said William Agush, chief executive officer and founder of Adsonia. “Our solution eliminates the need for separate sound files and HTML5 coding. With the introduction of AdsonicaWeb we see a huge opportunity to enhance website content across industries, from e-commerce, to museums, to education and customer service.”About AdsonicaAdsonica is the leading sound display ad software platform that allows marketers to transform traditional display advertising using the storytelling and branding power of sound. With no coding and no third-party audio players, the company’s patented technology offers a better experience for both advertisers and consumers. Adsonica has partnerships with leading DSPs, audio and ad production firms. Most recently the company partnered with ResponsiveAds to bring sound to their Fully-Fluid™ display ads. The company and its technology are U.S. owned and its investors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media.Additional information and sample sound ads are available at www.adsonica.com About Rodney SmithRodney Smith (1947-2016) was a prominent photographer whose whimsical work invited comparison to that of surrealist painter Rene Magritte. Long acclaimed for his iconic black and white images that combine portraiture and landscape, Smith created enchanted worlds full of subtle contradictions and surprises. Using only film and light, his un-retouched, dream-like images are matched in quality by the craft and physical beauty of his prints. Mr. Smith was a man who cared deeply about sharing his vision of the world with humor, grace and optimism.His work continues to be shown at museums and galleries and collected by private individuals. The Estate of Rodney Smith is dedicated to preserving his archive and sharing it with audiences around the world who enjoy Smith’s signature aesthetic and whimsical sense of humor.Additional information about his books and editioned prints for sale are available at www.rodneysmith.com . Upcoming exhibitions include Human in Nature: The Art & Wit of Rodney Smith at the Edward Hopper House from December 7, 2019 – March 8, 2020.Media Contacts:AdsonicaWilliam Agush+1 781-492-0336william@adsonica.comRodney Smithstudio@rodneysmith.comLeslie Smolan+1 845.359.3814leslie emailLeslie@rodneysmith.com



