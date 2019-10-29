PCI Group, Canon and BlueCrest Host the “Open Power House” event at PCI’s Dallas, TX Facility

PCI Group, Canon and BlueCrest, industry leaders in print and mail technologies, hosted an open house at PCI’s Dallas, TX facility on October 24, 2019.

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Group, Canon and BlueCrest, industry leaders in advanced print and mail technologies, hosted an open house at PCI’s Dallas, TX facility on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019. The event was called the “Open Power House”, with the theme of “Moving Your Communications Forward by the Power of Three”. The event showcased how PCI Group, a leading provider of transactional direct mail, is utilizing best in class equipment and technology from Canon and BlueCrest (the power of three companies working together) to provide the most advanced critical communications available in the market today.

Over 100 guests from 40 different companies attended the event. Chris Kropac, PCI President addressed the gathering by welcoming guests to the open house, talking about the partnership and thanking the group for coming. Chris was followed by comments from Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President,Production Print Solutions from Canon Solutions America and John Kline, VP Solutions Engineering and Delivery from BlueCrest. Each of the gentlemen spoke of the value of the long tenured partnership the companies have created with each other and their continued commitment to work together in the future. Guests were treated to cocktails and appetizers and given the opportunity to take a facility tour and meet with product specialists from PCI Group, Canon and BlueCrest.

PCI’s production center in Dallas, frequently referred to as a “white paper factory”, features the most advanced high-speed color ink-jet and intelligent insertion equipment in the industry. The facility also features a wide range of security features to protect customer data and to address the highly regulatory compliant nature of PCI’s business. 24/7 security cameras strategically placed externally and internally around the facility monitor every movement. Additional security features include key card access, one way in-one way out building access, and full visibility of the production floor via a centralized production control center.

PCI will celebrate its 50th year in business in 2020, and has long been recognized as an industry leader for its advanced use of leading-edge technologies. The company is headquartered in Ft. Mill, SC, in the Charlotte NC metro area. PCI opened its Dallas facility in December of 2017, to further expand its production capabilities and to better serve its customers in the central and western regions of the U.S. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded, adding several additional high-speed ink-jet printers and intelligent insertion equipment from Canon and BlueCrest respectively.

Over the past several years, PCI has experienced tremendous growth. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, PCI has been recognized by INC 5000 as one of the fastest private growth companies in America. Investments like the new facility in Dallas, have enabled the company to win new, multi-year contracts with some of the largest companies in America.

About PCI Group

PCI Group is a leading provider of mission critical communications for businesses where security of customer-centric data is paramount, precision and accuracy are crucial and compliance is a must.

As a family owned business since 1970, PCI Group has been providing customers fast, secure, and cost-effective printing and document delivery that is fully compliant with federal regulations including HIPAA, HITRUST, FISMA, SOC I & II and PCI DSS. PCI’s real-time, on-line, customer control center enables customers 24/7 access to updates and tracking information about their communications at any point from pre-production through delivery.

For close to 50 years, PCI Group has been the company customers can rely on to handle every detail—time after time. For more information about PCI Group, please visit us online at http://www.pcigroup.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest, formerly a division of Pitney Bowes’ Document Messaging Technologies, is now a new company that blends a tradition of global leadership with a fresh, dynamic approach. We’re breaking out to become nimbler and more responsive, and to bring not only the expertise and services you’ve known us for, but also new capabilities and customized solutions fueled by collaboration, a commitment to security, and a passion for efficiency.



