Lakeport Subway Sponsors 10th Annual Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Dinner, Dance & Auction

LAKEPORT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lakeport Subway restaurant is proud to have partnered with the Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association in sponsoring the organization’s Annual Dinner, Dance & Auction on October 21 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from the event help provide funding for life saving equipment and training for volunteer firefighters, as well as help fund the Matt Black Memorial Scholarship Fund.“As a proud member of the community, we are privileged to support the Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association that helps keep us all safe,” said Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group and Development Agent for Subway in major markets throughout Northern California and Nevada. “We are grateful to the men and women in our community who step in at a moment’s notice to help, and this is another great opportunity to give back.”The Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association is a non-profit organization that provides services to the community in fire prevention and suppression, medical emergency response, public safety, and education.About Letap GroupFounded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subwayand Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.Media ContactSinger Associates Diana Mendez (408) 660-7406 diana@singersf.com



