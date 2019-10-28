Lakeport Subway Sponsors 10th Annual Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Dinner, Dance & Auction
“As a proud member of the community, we are privileged to support the Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association that helps keep us all safe,” said Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group and Development Agent for Subway in major markets throughout Northern California and Nevada. “We are grateful to the men and women in our community who step in at a moment’s notice to help, and this is another great opportunity to give back.”
The Lakeport Volunteer Firefighters Association is a non-profit organization that provides services to the community in fire prevention and suppression, medical emergency response, public safety, and education.
About Letap Group
Founded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway®. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subway® and Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.
Media Contact
Singer Associates Diana Mendez (408) 660-7406 diana@singersf.com
Diana Mendez
Singer Associates Public Relations
email us here
+1 408-660-7406
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.