Joorney nonprofit client The Fresh Project is finding a new way to help Houston homeless population

Organization to help more than a thousand unsheltered Houstonians with dignified, mobile access to showers

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clishe Larke and her partners Abena Opoku and Robyn Birch are on a mission in Houston. The trio have co-founded The Fresh Project in Houston to provide mobile access to sanitary showers for the more than 1,500 unsheltered homeless population of Houston and the hundreds of others who are in and out of shelters.“I’ve always had a calling to help the homeless and underserved populations in our community,” Larke said. “Homeless individuals who suffer from housing instabilities, mental health and substance abuse need access to essentials that we take for granted, like access to a clean and sanitary shower.”Larke advocates for homeless alongside co-founders Opoku, a social worker, and Birch, an engineer. Together, the three of them are coming up with a solution that would bring access to a shower to homeless in target areas of Houston through a fabricated mobile shower solution that hooks up to local water supplies. The group would partner with organizations (like local churches or shelters) to offer showers to those in need.They are launching a fundraising campaign to get toward their goal of raising at least $25,000 for their first mobile shower unit and jumpstart their 501c3 non-profit organization.“Since organizing, we have learned so much about the Houston homeless population,” Larke said. ‘Along the way, we have met individuals who were once homeless and who see a tremendous need for this offering. They are advocates for us and we’re working directly with them to fundraise and meet with organizations who can help us bring this to life.”One organization that offered their expertise to The Fresh Project was Joorney, a national business plan and advisory firm who regularly selects non-profits to partner with and create a sustainable business plan for how they can reach their goals.“It’s so inspiring to work with organizations like The Fresh Project who find a real need in their community and work so hard to solve that problem,” said Benjamin Jarmon, CEO of Joorney. When our team saw what the team at Fresh Project was doing, we said this was a no-brainer to volunteer our expertise to help them craft a plan that lays out their organizational, operational and fundraising needs.”For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/freshprojecthou ###About JoorneyJoorney started in 2015 to help immigrants make investments in the United States. Over the years, the company has expanded to offer business advising, pitch deck review, consultation and business plan creation. Joorney has helped startups receive millions of dollars in funding and small shops open across the country. You can learn more at http://joorney.com



