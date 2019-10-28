Sweet Bakery Boston Reveals New Catering Menu

Sweet Cupcakes Boston Sweet Boston Catering Menu

Boston’s sweetest bakery now offers various delicious platters for both private and corporate events.

BOSTON, MA, US, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Bakery Boston has unveiled a new and exciting catering offering that will provide event planners with more delicious options than ever. Our new catering menu consists of various sweet and savory snacks that are perfect for any occasion. Customers can now choose from four types of platters—breakfast, pastry, snack, and cookie—all freshly prepared to delight your guests.Known for its wide selection of fresh cakes and cupcakes, Sweet Bakery Boston is now rapidly expanding into the private and corporate catering market. The new catering menu was designed to fit many different tastes and occasions. For example, the breakfast platter features early morning staples such as danishes, muffins, and croissants, while the snack platter offers savory treats for any time of day like calzones, pizzettes, focaccia, and quiche squares. As their names suggest, the pastry and cookie platters feature an assortment of sweet delights including cannolis, tiramisu, and eclairs, and chocolate chip, raisin oatmeal, and M&M cookies, respectively.We deliver to event venues, but customers can also pick up their orders at our locations on 304 Lincoln Ave, Saugus and 403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge. On our website, customers can view prices, get quotes for catering, place orders, and explore our vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free options. We also offer a large selection of seasonal sweets, as well as customizable cakes and cupcakes.For more information, please contact us using the information below:Contact:Katia PekarDirector of Sales and CateringSweet Bakery Boston+ 1 (617) 247-2253orders@sweetcupcakes.comNamed one of the Best 101 Cupcakes in America in 2014 by the Daily Mean and awarded Boston’s Best Cupcakes in 2009 and 2010 by the Improper Bostonian, Sweet Bakery is dedicated to providing the freshest, most delicious sweets, always delivered on time. Our range of customizable sweets, as well as our new catering menu, can be found on the Sweet Bakery website



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.