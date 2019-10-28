Chalk & Vermilion Fine Art Exhibition of Modern Landscapes Debuts an Unparalleled Collection of Masterworks

Pablo Picasso, Compotier et verres, oil on canvas, signed and dated, 1943

Exclusive Exhibitions include Unique and Original Works by Picasso, Warhol, Muniz, Haring, Chagall, Hirst, Pour and Wesselmann

The artist is a receptacle for emotions that come from all over the place: from the sky, from the earth, from a scrap of paper, from a passing shape, from a spider’s web.” — Pablo Picasso

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exhibition brings together paintings, drawings, and sculpture. It has been assembled to encourage and rethink the traditional definition of still life. It includes human-made or natural objects such as Kour Pour’s interpretation of a Persian carpet or Marc Chagall’s brilliant-cut flowers. Pablo Picasso’s jewel-like cherries were painted as metaphors of material pleasures such as wine and food to be celebrated. Andy Warhol used a Campbell’s Soup Box to express, the idea that a popular grocery item reinterpreted through a slight variation could become more intriguing. Each work on view represents the freedom each artist employed to decode the composition of elements in their

work.

"Chalk & Vermilion is delighted to be able to offer clients of South Coast Plaza the opportunity to both admire and acquire museum quality fine art" stated Diane Goldman, President, Chalk & Vermilion. "Our exhibitions will exclusively showcase original works, sculptures, and graphics from the most known and respected artists."

Since 1978, Chalk & Vermilion has been connecting high-end art collectors to the finest artworks in the world. For over 40 years, it has been home to modern masters such as Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. In addition, it has lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate, and the Hermitage.



