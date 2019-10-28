Fort Lauderdale Branding Firm Hawthorne Branding Welcomes Two New Clients

Hawthorne Branding recently announced the addition of two new clients: Monocle Fractional Yachts and Colina Colada Caribbean Rum.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hawthorne Branding recently announced the addition of two new clients: Monocle Fractional Yachts and Colina Colada Caribbean Rum.For Fort Lauderdale-based Monocle Fractional Yachts, Hawthorne Branding is developing new marketing materials including sales literature and event signage. Founded in 1999, Monocle Fractional Yachts was one of the first companies to successfully bring the fractional ownership concept (think NetJets, but for yachts) to the yachting industry and is today among the largest fractional yacht companies in the world. The company manages a fleet of fifty luxury yachts ranging in size from 80’ to over 325’ in locales all over the world. Each yacht typically has 10 owners that share the costs of ownership, maintenance, crew, and other expenses – all managed by Monocle. Given that most yacht owners only use their vessel several weeks a year, fractional ownership is an ideal and practical way to enjoy luxury yachting with family and friends while freeing up capital for profit-generating investments. www.monocleyachts.com For Colina Colada, Hawthorne Branding designed point-of-purchase bottle neckers to co-promote Colina Colada with Jim Beam Kentucky Fire. The bottle neckers feature a recipe for the “Caribbean Fire” shot – made with a blend of Colina Colada and Kentucky Fire. Colina Colada is a horchata-inspired liqueur made with Caribbean rum, premium fresh dairy cream, cinnamon, lemon, and other unique flavors and received a 92 Point Gold Medal/Exceptional and Best Buy Rating from the Beverage Tasting Institute (Oct. 2018). Colina Colada is bottled in Florida and is distributed statewide. www.colinacolada.com About Hawthorne BrandingHawthorne Branding is a Fort Lauderdale-based branding, marketing, and creative services firm offering development, implementation and management of strategic marketing programs as well as design and production for all media. Past and present clients include Shula’s Restaurants, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Mednax/Pediatrix Medical Group, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, Gulf South Forest Products, Marble Of The World, American Development Group, Bonnier Corporation, Casa Italia, Henderson Behavioral Health, and others. www.hawthornebranding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.