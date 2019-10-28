HouseMaster Recognizes Owasso Real Estate Professional with 2019 Above and Beyond Award

Lynn Newton of Keller Williams Realty Premier receives award for a commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

OWASSO, OK, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections of Tulsa recently presented Keller Williams Realty Premier’s Lynn Newton with the company’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Dan LaBrake, the owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections servicing the area, presented the award to Newton.Lynn Newton has been a Realtor in the Owasso community for 28 years. Beginning her real estate career in 1991, she immediately found a love for serving the community. Lynn has been a sales associate at Keller Williams Realty Premier since 1998. During her time at Keller Williams, she has been honored as a cultural ambassador several times and continues to be a ray of sunshine each time she walks through our office doors. Lynn’s energy is contagious and her love for people and the industry continues to make her a multi-million dollar producer each year.“Everyone that knows Lynn knows she truly has a passion for life,” LaBrake said. “She really goes above and beyond for everyone she works with and it’s wonderful to present her with this award for her accomplishments.”HouseMaster of Tulsa is part of 40 year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. LaBrake is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate Lynn on her success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, contact Dan LaBrake and his team at 918-236-1788 or tulsa@housemaster.com.About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.