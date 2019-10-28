GPB Capital Latest News Roundup

Feds Charge GPB Executive with Obstruction, Investor Lawsuits Continue

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The news for GPB Capital continues to be bad. Last week, the Department of Justice charged GPB’s chief compliance officer, Michael Cohn, with obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, investment fraud attorneys filed new arbitration claims against financial advisors and brokerage firms who recommended potentially unsuitable investments in the alleged Ponzi-like operation, costing investors millions in losses.If you invested in GPB Capital through a financial advisor or brokerage firm, you may be able to file an arbitration claim to recover your losses. The Sonn Law Group has already helped several investors file claims against brokers and brokerage firms who improperly recommended investments in GPB Capital. Contact attorney Jeffrey Sonn via phone (866-266-1766), email (jsonn@sonnlaw.com), or online at SonnLaw.com/Contact to discuss your options for recovery.FEDERAL PROSECUTORS CHARGE MICHAEL S. COHN, FORMER SEC INVESTIGATOR AND GPB CAPITAL COMPLIANCE OFFICER, WITH MULTIPLE OFFENSESOn October 23rd federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York charged Michal S. Cohn with obstruction of justice, unauthorized computer access, and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information (See E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 19-CR-97).The charges allege that Cohen, a former SEC investigator, stole proprietary information – which included sensitive details related to the SEC’s investigation into GPB Capital – prior to leaving his post and then subsequently joining GPB in October 2018.In its indictment of Mr. Cohn the DOJ alleges that as he was in discussions with GPB personnel prior to landing the CCO job, Cohn made GPB executives aware that he possessed inside information about the SEC's investigation, and that on several occasions he shared that information with members of GPB's senior management.MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL, KALOS CAPITAL, AMONG FIRMS HIT WITH INVESTOR ARBITRATION CLAIMS RELATED TO SALES OF GPB CAPITAL FUNDSInvestment firms whose brokers advised clients to invest in GPB Capital are facing new investor arbitration claims. Among them are Money Concepts Capital, whose broker allegedly pushed clients into investing into the funds of GPB Capital Holdings, and Kalos Capital, whose brokers also face arbitration claims related to GPB Capital.Roundup of Arbitration Claims News Related to Brokers and Firms Who Sold GPB Capital: Madison Avenue Securities and Crystal Bay Securities Accused of Negligence in Connection with Sale of GPB Capital Stock (October 18, 2019) Money Concepts Capital Corporation Sued for Wrongful Sale of GPB Capital (October 3, 2019) Kalos Capital Sued Over Allegations that Broker Hunter McFarlin Sold Private Placements in GPB CapitalFor more recent news related to securities arbitration claims involving GPB Capital, visit Medium.com/sonnlaw-investigates and search "GPB Capital".ABOUT SONN LAW GROUPThe investment fraud lawyers at Sonn Law Group represent individual and institutional investors who have lost money as a result of unsuitable investment advice, negligent advice, investment fraud or stockbroker misconduct. Our attorneys have helped to recover more than $250 million in assets lost to investment fraud, securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, and stockbroker misconduct. If you’ve lost money in GPB Capital Funds, we may be able to help you recover. Contact attorney Jeffrey Sonn via phone (866-266-1766), email (jsonn@sonnlaw.com), or online at SonnLaw.com/Contact to discuss your options for recovery.



