Noesis Low-Code Solutions excelling in the Netherlands

To meet customer challenges, Noesis has developed mission-critical solutions, adding to the brisk growth in the region

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International tech consulting company Noesis continues expanding its presence in the Netherlands, strongly supported on Low-Code Solutions and OutSystems projects. The two organizations have maintained a long-lasting partnership, starting in 2008, with Noesis consistently reinforcing its position of leadership and expertise throughout countless projects.

The strategic focus on the region has allowed Noesis to achieve the official OutSystems partnership certification in the Netherlands, making it a pioneer among Portuguese companies developing low-code projects in the country. The company is growing steadfastly in the area, and operations in the Netherlands are expected to represent 25% of Noesis’s overall revenue by 2020.

The brisk growth in an increasing important region for technological development has prompted Noesis to appoint a Managing Director for the Netherlands – Rodolfo Bravo Pereira, former Marketing & Communications Director, takes on the position, strengthening the organization’s focus on local clients and their challenges.

According to Alexandre Rosa, Noesis CEO, “we continue to have a strong focus on the growth of our international operations. Leveraging our unique competences and partnership with OutSystems, we can provide customers in the Netherlands and the region with cutting-edge solutions to help drive their business. We are going beyond low-code: not only using a software development platform, but creating an ecosystem around it with an advanced DevOps culture, cybersecurity best practices, big data and artificial intelligence”.

Recognized as Partner of the Year in 2016 and 2017, OutSystems Elite Partner Noesis counts on a team of over 120 certified consultants to help companies drive their digital transformation with ground-breaking results: so far, the Noesis Low-Code Solutions team has earned 11 Innovation Awards and has 15+ clients in the Netherlands (adding to 20+ in Portugal). The organization has developed dozens of projects, 32 of which are published on the OutSystems Partner Portal.

Besides Low-Code Solutions, Noesis has fuelled digital transformation for regional customers in other areas, including Quality Management and DevOps & Automation, actively developing integrating solutions to face each client’s specific challenges.

The agile methodology provides a unique way to address new and challenging business scenarios that are part of the digital transformation that all industries are facing. Noesis is the right partner for companies of all sizes wanting to differentiate and provide best-in-class solutions to their customers. The benefits of agility include lower risks in developing new solutions, investment of time and resources, as well as quick time-to-market.

At NextStep 2019, taking place on Oct. 29-30 at RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Noesis will be presenting its vision of “Togetherness” with low-code – a strong belief that the OutSystems platform must be used in an ecosystem of technology, business goals and highly qualified teams, for a positive impact on businesses and the society.

About Noesis - noesis.pt

Founded in 1995, Noesis is an international tech consulting company offering services and solutions to support clients in digital transformation and the development of their businesses. In order to obtain sustained value that is transversal to all sectors, Noesis is focused on infrastructures, software, quality and people. The organization is based on highly specialized talents, operating in eight business units and five countries – Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ireland and the USA.



