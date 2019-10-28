Anju Announces Safe ECM, its new Enterprise Content Management System for Life Sciences

Built on NOSQL DB, Safe can be implemented as a standalone ECM solution or as an upgrade to Anju’s IRMS Web or eClinical Suite

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anju Safe ECM is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution using NOSQL DB that can store structured and unstructured data, images and videos in one comprehensive database. With built-in configurable dynamic workflows, comprehensive search capabilities and document editors, this is the first enterprise content management designed specifically for Life Sciences that can store all relevant data in a single database. Safe ECM integrates with any system and is offered with built in adapters to link to Anju’s IRMS Web and the eClinical Suite of Products.“We announced the proof of concept a year ago and the response from customers was enthusiastic. We are optimistic that with the Safe ECM release, our Life Science customers will have a viable, cost effective alternative to establish monolithic systems in the market”, said Kurien Jacob, Executive Chairman for Anju.“There are many challenges that companies face in ECM for Life Sciences. Significant amounts of data (over 70%) are unstructured data that reside outside of an accessible standardized relational data storage platform requiring multiple storage formats” added Suhas Gudihal, CTO of Anju. Anju Safe ECM provides users with productivity tools and collaborative content management services, giving them the ability to connect users spread across departments, divisions, and countries within a single, centralized instance. Some other advantages include the capability to include multi-channel capture & digital process automation along with the ability to translate and transform documents and rich media into understandable text.“Anju’s technology and product vision for this, and other products slated for immediate release, was one of the main attractions for me to join the Anju team” commented Marc Eigner, CEO of Anju. “I am excited to share this new disruptive technology with our clients.”About Anju Software Anju Software provides a software, services and data for pharmaceutical, biotech, Research Institutions, Universities and CROs with Trial to Retirement offering providing integrated software, data and services.For more information please visit our website at www.anjusoftware.com or contact Stephen Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at stephen.johnson@anjusoftware.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.