MAX STERN: Retrospective CD (released by Israel Music Institute)(IMI)

Max Stern is Israel's most soulful composer; his works are beautifully crafted and expressive...authentic and original…touching the past, breaking into the future.”
— Uri Mayer, conductor
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The works on the disc, written and recorded between 1979-2009, evoke a poetic world of archaic grandeur: Song of the Morning Stars (Israel Sinfonietta Beer-Sheba/Uri Mayer); Three Ancient Pieces (Wendy Eisler-Kashi, flute, Orly Lavan, guitar); Bedouin Impressions (Israel Sinfonietta Strings / Yaaron Taube); Hannah's Song of Praise (Collegium Musica Sacra, Prague/Vitezslav Podrazil, Kristyna Valouskova, soprano, Yuri Likin, oboe), at the Festival of the Old Testament in the Arts, Prague, 1995; Balaam and the Ass (Stuart Taylor, trombone, and Gene Cipriani, percussion), winner of the Israel Composers' League Lieberson Prize, 1991; Prophecy for the End of Days (narrator, Ariel University Choir, Ariel Children's Choir, shofar, rebaba, strings and percussion/Barak Yeivin); and Yovel - Proclaim liberty throughout the land (Lev. 25:9-10) (Israel Sinfonietta Beer-Sheba/Uri Mayer).
Max Stern (1947 USA/1976 Israel) is a pioneer figure in Israel's musical life. A prize winning composer, conductor, musicologist, educator and music critic of international stature, he followed the Call of Abraham and walked in the footsteps of the Prophets, creating a rich genre of biblical compositions blending East and West with contemporary idioms.
Professor Stern contextualized these achievements in two ground breaking books: Bible & Music and Psalms & Music, acknowledged a magnificent achievement...a genuinely remarkable piece of scholarship...a monumental work.
