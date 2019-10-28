Cloud Logistics Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Logistics Software– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players & Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Overview:

The global logistics market is the foundation pillar for the supply chain system and, thus, requires continuous monitoring. The cloud logistics software market is helping different companies to track their consignments in real-time and manage resources accordingly. The main advantage of cloud logistics software market is that it can be accessed from anywhere. A mobile, tablet, laptop with internet connectivity can give you access to the cloud server to locate your shipment which otherwise, is not possible with on-site arrangements. The consignment can be monitored by both the consignor and consignee in real-time.

The main objective is to provide transparency in the industry. The cloud logistics software market helps in building trust among stakeholders. It saves a lot of operational time and increases efficiency. Parcel/courier service or freight forwarders intending to provide high-quality service are investing in cloud logistics software. This helps in tracking, tracing consignment, warehouse management, and resource allocation. It also helps in optimizing business solutions since maintaining & managing bills and product rates are possible with the live updates.

The cloud logistics software market is growing at a rapid pace; however, it is facing some critical issues regarding the network and connectivity problems. The network outage is posing a problem in maintaining the services. Several companies are also apprehensive in giving access to their data to third parties. Since it operates on public network, it is prone to malicious attacks. However, investment in research and developments (R&D) and technological advancement in communication services have boosted the market to overcome these threats.

Major players in the global Cloud Logistics Software market include:

LogiNext

3PL Central

Oracle

SSI SCHAEFER

Jaix

Logimax

Infor

Ramco Systems

Transcount

ECFY Consulting

Minster

Abivin

Eyefreight

Logisuite Corp

Verizon

TRANSPOREON

Dovetail

EPROMIS

Royal 4 Systems

HighJump

Softlink Global

Soloplan

Logistics Software Solutions

DreamOrbit Softech

Yonyou (HongKong)

TMW Systems

Integrated Logistic Solutions

JDA

Jungheinrich

Segments:

The global cloud logistics software market is growing gradually due to the various benefits it provides. The market potential is growing and opening new opportunities. The cloud logistics software market is segmented based on its type, which covers IOS, Android, Microsoft Windows & Web-based services and, application, which covers large enterprise, medium enterprise, small enterprise, and transport sectors along with various others. It is important to study these segments in order to analyze the market characteristics. It helps in developing business understandings and utilizing the strength in favor to take full advantage of its potential.

Regional Analysis:

The global cloud logistics software market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). The North American cloud logistics software market is growing due to the advancement in technology and communication services. Major companies are investing in developing the software to provide a better solution to their customers. It also helps with resource management and project scheduling. European and MEA market is witnessing growth due to the increase in mining and improvement in trade relations. Asia Pacific is contributing to the growth because of the investments in industrial growth. Several infrastructural projects are also contributing to the growth in developing new cloud logistics software.

Industry News:

RAMCO Systems have bagged the contract for Philippines’ leading domestic logistics provider AP cargo to help in tracking and managing freight operations worldwide. It will help to maintain transport management, fleet maintenance, supply chain management, finance management, and human resource section as well.

