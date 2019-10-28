Building Automation Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Building Automation Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Building Automation Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Automation Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Building Automation Software market. This report focused on Building Automation Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Building Automation Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Building Automation Software industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Building Automation Software industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Building Automation Software types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Building Automation Software industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Building Automation Software business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Automated Logic

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Control4

Iconics

Mass Electronics (Innotech)

Trane

REGIN

Fibaro

Euroicc

Overview:

A Building automation software is designed for automatic centralized control of a building’s systems. These systems include lighting, air-conditioning and ventilation, and heating. A building automation software aims to provide efficient and quick comfort to the people in the building operate building operations with increased optimization. The other benefits of a building automation software is to reduce operating costs of energy resources of the building, and reduce consumption. Buildings equipped with a building automation software are often referred to as smart buildings or intelligent buildings.

In 2017, the global building automation software market was valued at $57.83 billion. By the end of 2025, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%. This heavy growth would lead to the global market value of building automation software to reach a whopping $154.36 billion. Decreasing operational costs is a major reason for the growth in this market. Businesses and even homeowners are looking for new technologies that would not just reduce costs but also provide integrated safety and security systems.

Another benefit of a building automation software is that it significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the building it is installed in. With reduced and optimized energy consumption, energy resources are wasted less. The life cycle of utilities increases thus reducing overhead charges too. The ease of operating these systems makes it a great hit with not just businesses but homeowners too. The major products that make up the building automation software market are Security & Access Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning) Control Systems.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the building automation software market is divided into four categories. The first is security and access control systems that regulate the authorized usage of the building’s systems. The second is lighting control systems enabling control of the light resources in a building. The third is HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning) control systems and the fourth is others. On the basis of application, the building automation software market is categorized into the following categories - Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Building and Home Automation, Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Smart Mobility and Transportation.

Regional Analysis:

The building automation software market flourishes across five major regions of the world. North America covers the US, Canada, and Mexico while South America covers Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Europe covers Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain and Asia-Pacific covers Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Middle East and Africa covers Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and South Africa. Currently, North America has the largest market share in the building automation software market. However, owing to increasing demand, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market.

Industry News:

Currently, the major players in the building automation software market are Automated Logic, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Advantech, BuildingIQ, Cisco, Control4, Iconics, Mass Electronics (Innotech), Trane, REGIN, Fibaro, and Euroicc. Building Automation Software was recently adopted by the US General Services Administration. They installed smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s most energy-consuming buildings. In March 2019, Mitsubishi launched BEAM AX energy management system. It is a cloud solution to analyze energy usage and reduce costs in commercial buildings.

