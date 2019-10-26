Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch

The arrival of new website will allow their trusted clients & valued visitors to explore their website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience.

OXTED, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Migration Monster, the trading name of Cloud Clarity Ltd. has recently launched a new website to offer better user experience with improved design & functionality.Also, introduces a Partner Program to help IT companies and Managed Service Providers make the most out of using their solution.“We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly designed website ( www.migration-monster.com ). It was in the pipeline for the past few months & we’re very keen to resolve our clients’ feedback i.e. website running a bit slow. We hope that this new version will offer a much improved experience :)” said Paul Sturges, Technical Director at Migration Monster.Do checkout Migration Monster’s blog section to stay informed with the latest news, tips, guides related to email migration.All those looking to migrate their mailboxes to MS Exchange or Office 365 for up to 4 users, you can get this done at absolutely ZERO cost. Register for a trial version today which gives you 4 free unrestricted mailbox migrations right away. Happy Migrating!About Migration Monster:Migration Monster is an easy, super-fast & secure cloud based email migration tool suited for all types of businesses. It's designed & developed by experienced cloud entrepreneurs to meet the needs of large-scale migration of mailboxes with high speed & accuracy at a low cost.



