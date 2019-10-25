THE WEEKLY LEADER: OCTOBER 25, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (18 bills)
- H.R. 4334 – Dignity in Aging Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 2440 – Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Instructure)
- H.R. 2548 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1306 – Federal Disaster Assistance Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Meadows – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1775 – Notice to Airmen Improvement Act of 2019 (Rep. Stauber – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 2502 – Transparency in Federal Buildings Projects Act of 2019 (Rep. Palmer – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3942 – Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act (Rep. DeLauro – Judiciary)
- H.R. 886 – Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Crist – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2514 – COUNTER Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services)
- H.R. __ – Equity Crowdfunding Act (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4067 – Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. David Scott – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1865 – National Law Enforcement Museum Commemorative Coin Act (Rep. Pascrell – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2423 – Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, as amended (Rep. Stefanik – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2781 – EMPOWER for Health Act of 2019 (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 728 – Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 647 – Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2115 – Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act, as amended (Rep. Spanberger – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1781 – Payment Commission Data Act of 2019 (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 1623 – Help America Run Act (Rep. Porter – House Administration)
- H.Res. 107 – SFC Sean Cooley and SPC Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program Act, as amended (Rep. Kelly (MS) – House Administration)
- H.R. __ – EXPO Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4695 – Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 1373 – Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 2181 – Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Lujan – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 823 – Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
