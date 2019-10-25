Economy Weekly: Week of October 20, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: A warning from the father of the inverted yield curve, Campbell Harvey: “…The curve first inverted briefly in March then turned lower again in May where it has stayed since…Harvey said the curve needs to stay inverted for three months to be reliable, so in this instance the duration means the indicator is ‘flashing code red’ for a recession. ‘It’s not normal. It’s something that foreshadows bad times,’ he said.” [CNBC, 10/08/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: Our deficit has swelled 26 percent over the last fiscal year, in part thanks to the GOP tax scam: "The gap between spending and revenue, referred to as the deficit, grew to $984 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the highest dollar amount since 2012, according to the Treasury Department. The government spent $4.4 trillion on numerous programs and services and brought in $3.5 trillion through taxes and other revenue." [Washington Post, 10/25/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED