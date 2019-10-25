Choose Love Communities Presents ‘30 Days of Gratitude’ in November

https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/choose-love-communities/ Choose Love Community leaders hold fundraiser www.JesseLewisChooseLove.org

Call for Local Communities and Businesses

SANDY HOOK, CT, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ announced today its ‘30 Days of Gratitude’ social media campaign throughout November to teach and inspire people to live a life with gratitude. Choose Love Communities™ invites community groups and businesses to participate at no cost to help be part of the solution by sharing our message of Choosing Love and creating a more peaceful and connected world. The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a nonprofit organization founded by Scarlett Lewis who lost her six-year-old son in the Sandy Hook School tragedy, is dedicated to Social and Emotional Learning.

‘30 Days of Gratitude’ will share ways to become more grateful on the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement’s social media networks. Daily posts on Facebook and Twitter will delve into thought-provoking and inspiring ways to be grateful as well as revealing the scientific benefits of gratitude. Resources will be provided to help begin a more fulfilling life through gratitude and Choosing Love every day.

Choose Love invites community groups, clubs, business owners, first responders, politicians, and others to take part in our ‘30 Days of Gratitude’ campaign at no cost. A marketing kit will provide messaging and graphics which can be posted daily plus a digital badge, blog post, press release template and printable poster. Visit www.jesselewischooselove.org/gratitude-month/ or email info@jesselewischooselove.org to enroll. Sponsorships starting at $100 are also available.

Choose Love Communities™ enables local businesses and community organizations to learn about the Choose Love Formula – Courage + Forgiveness + Gratitude + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love. Short lesson videos infuses Social and Emotional Learning with Character Education, Emotional Intelligence, Positive Psychology, Neuroscience and Mindfulness, and includes team exercises, implementation ideas and consistent messaging for all participants.

Choose Love Communities is a proactive and preventative mental health initiative that teaches:

• How to get along with others,

• How to have healthy and positive relationships,

• How to have deep and meaningful connections,

• Skills and tools for resilience,

• Emotional management,

• Conflict resolution

“We are empowering communities across the country to be part of the solution and help create a more peaceful community by sharing our ‘30 Days of Gratitude’ campaign. Encouraging our community members to embrace being more thankful and learning how to Choose Love will create a ripple effect that will make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” stated Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson stated, "I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder. You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late."

The Choose Love Enrichment Program is a no cost Infant, Toddler, and Pre-K through 12th grade, Lifespan, Character Development, next generation Social and Emotional Learning program that teaches educators and their students how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered individuals. These skills, tools and attitudes have been proven through decades of scientific research to be the best way to ensure a healthy, meaningful and purpose-filled life. Choose Love programs are in all 50 states and have been downloaded in 90 countries

For more information, please visit www.JesseLewisChooseLove.org.

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Choose Love At Home is a no-cost program based on the success of the Choose Love Enrichment Program teaching families how to Choose Love and help create a safer, more connected world.

NEW! Choose Love for Communities brings the Choose Love Formula and message beyond the classroom and enables local businesses and community organizations to help promote a more loving and peaceful community.

NEW! Champions Choose Love is a no-cost athletic-inspired SEL program is geared for athletic directors of schools and all types of athletic programs to bring SEL to youth and teen athletes. The program inspires sportsmanship, builds character and teaches vital life skills.

