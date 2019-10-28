2019 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductee Announced

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame inductee of the Class of 2019 has been announced. The inductee will be honored at an awards presentation to be held on November 5, 2019, at the 23rd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Orlando, FL.The 2019 inductee for Innovative Individual is Amanda Todorovich, Senior Director, Health Content at the Cleveland Clinic.The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.