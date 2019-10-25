Drip Irrigation 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Drip Irrigation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Drip Irrigation Market 2019

Drip irrigation refers to the process of controlling the usage of water in the irrigation process. Drip irrigation allows the slowing dripping of the water to the roots of the plants. The system aims to minimize the evaporation rate and to provide water directly to the plant roots. The system distributes water with the help of a network of pipes, tubes, emitters, and valves. The efficient installation, as well as management of the drip irrigation system, can help in the conservation of a substantial amount of water.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Drip irrigation finds extensive usage for crops like sugarcane, cotton, strawberry, tomato, coconut, maize, and others. The growing demand for conservation of water, while ensuring better crop productivity is the key market driver of the global drip irrigation market. The evolution of advanced technologies further drives market demand. The growing concerns for the environment and the government initiatives to preserve water augment the global market growth. The unpredictable patterns of rainfall in certain regions, the limited availability of resources, and the growth of population are other factors that boost the market growth.

Drip irrigation has proved to be useful for the growth of plants owing to the ability of water reaching the soil before evaporation. The system offers inexpensive utilization and is easy to install, result in its growing demand. It also helps in the disease problems associated with the plants. The global drip irrigation market is estimated to witness growth by a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of drip irrigation accounts for the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global drip irrigation market is segmented based on type, component, crop type, application, and geography.

Depending on the type, the global market includes micro-sprays and spinners, drip emitters, micro-sprinklers and jets, pressure control valve, control and safety valves, filters and filtration, and others.

Based on the component, the global market is divided into pressure pumps, filters, emitter or drippers, valves, drip tubes, and fittings, and accessories.

Depending on the crop type, the global drip irrigation market is fragmented into vegetable crops, ornamental crops, spice crops, field crops, and fruits and nuts.

Based on the application, the global market includes surface systems and subsurface systems.

Geographical Market Segmentation

Based on geography, the global drip irrigation market is segmented into the production region and consumption region.

The production region of drip irrigation includes the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and other areas across the globe.

The consumption regions of drip irrigation are the North America region, Europe region, Asia Pacific region, Central and South America region, and the Middle East and Africa region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The shift in agricultural focus towards commercial crops and the continuous upgrading of technology accounts for the growth of the market segment.

Industry News

In March 2019, Rain Bird Corporation, a leading market player, launched a new product, LG3HE In-Ground Sprinkler, with a Click-n-Go Hose Connect. The new product is evidence of the advancements of technology in the field.

