Electric Skateboard Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Electric Skateboard Market 2019

Speaking about an Electric Skateboard, it is a wheeled board which comes equipped with a battery, a motor and an electronic circuit which lets the control the speed of the skateboard. The users can control the skateboard’s speed through hand-held remote, weight sensor, or throttle. The battery which is used in these skateboards is rechargeable and replaceable. The batters are quite easy to charge and don’t require any complicated operation. Generally, microprocessor-controlled motors are widely used as the skateboard motors, which offers smooth acceleration.

The following top manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Marbel Technology

Evolve Skateboards

Inboard

Boosted Boards

Stary Board

Yuneec International

Mellow Board

Zboard

LEIF Tech

Bolt Motion

FiiK

Melonboard

Magneto

Genesis

Talking more about the skateboards, they reduce the efforts put by the riders to drove the skateboard. The battery generates power, and that moves the skateboards. This has made it quite attractive among people who love sports. Besides, ease of usage of the skateboard motors and compact size make them a perfect medium travel one place to another. The engine of the electronic skateboard is much faster than the conventional skateboard, and it develops a thrill within people while doing skating.

All these factors will increase the global market size for the Electric Skateboard. As the motors are faster than other skateboards and offer a right level of control, these are quite a popular option of skating games in different regions, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, the US, and others. It is anticipated that the global market size for these skateboards will reach USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2025. The Compound Annual Growth Rate will be 3.1 % during the forecasting period.

Segmentation of This Skateboard Market

The global Electric Skateboard market is segmented based on Type, Industry, Distribution channels, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is split into Bamboo deck, Carbon fiber composite deck, Maple deck, and others. The carbon fiber composite deck segment will account for maximum revenue for the global market from 2019 to 2025. Considering the industry, it is segmented into Chain stores, online stores, and more. Online stores will witness maximum profits, among others. It lets the users order customized skateboards based on their preferences at a much lower price. Based on channels, the market is divided into Distributors and Direct Sales.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

The geographical market segmentation of this market includes South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the Word. Some major countries are United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, Korea, Germany, UK, Italy, Africa, France, Middle East, Africa, and GCC. Growing awareness about the sports-related to skateboard and benefits of using such skateboard is expected to propel the skateboard market in the North America region in the coming years. Besides, the region houses some of the major skateboard manufacturers. The manufacturers are now expanding their business to the other regions, which will propel the global market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Latest Market News

Recently, Evolve Skateboards released an updated version of its all-new Electric Skateboard, called Bamboo GTX electric skateboard. The new and updated skateboard comes with an excellent longboard deck. The users will enjoy exceptional and smooth acceleration, and it can reach 26mph top speed. The battery range of the skateboard is 31-mile.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Electric Skateboard Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Electric Skateboard Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Electric Skateboard by Country

Europe Electric Skateboard by Country

Asia-Pacific Electric Skateboard by Country

South America Electric Skateboard by Country

Africa and Middle East Electric Skateboard by Countries

Electric Skateboard Global Market Segment by Type

Electric Skateboard Global Market Segment by Application

Electric Skateboard Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

