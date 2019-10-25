Precision Medicine Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Precision Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 26, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Precision Medicine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Precision Medicine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Precision Medicine market. This report focused on Precision Medicine market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Precision Medicine Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Johnson & Johnson

IBM

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Roche

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group

Intel Corporation

Biomrieux Sa

Cepheid

Qiagen

Randox Laboratories

Healthcore

The latest advancements in Precision Medicine industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Precision Medicine industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Precision Medicine types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Precision Medicine industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Precision Medicine business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is "an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person." This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a "one-size-fits-all" approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Diagnostics

Therapies

By Application

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

The Global demand for Precision Medicine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Precision Medicine market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

