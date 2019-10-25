Library Furnitures Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Library Furnitures Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

The library furniture market is now growing rapidly. As per the report, the Global Library Furnitures Market is expected to reach $ 5011.8 million by the end of 2025. The market value in the year 2018 was USD 2273.6 million. The experts have also estimated that the Compound Annual Growth Rate will be 10.38 percent during the forecast period, i.e., 2017 to 2025. Talking about some major factors which are driving the growth of the market, theses rising demand for multifunctional seating and storage units.

The following top manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Creative Library Concepts

BCI

Moduform

Libra-Tech

Carr McLean

Bisley

Shelving Store

Neville Johnson

Sperrin Metal

Spacesaver

Moresecure

Midwest Storage Solutions

Ecospace

Bisley Office Furniture

EZR Shelving

Arkiv Technic

Forster

Compact

Shelfspan

Raeco

The rising usage of tablets and laptops by K-12 schools’ student and students from higher education colleges has brought a new trend of secure storage units in the libraries. Furthermore, all most all the libraries nowadays are not treated as a place for studies. Most of higher education colleges and K-12 schools have now multimedia centers which have enabled the students to enjoy active learning with their guides and faculties. So, this has introduced the new trend of using multifunctional furniture for better seating.

The report says, in the coming years, the demand for such furniture in some regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe will grow extensively, and that will drive the Library Furnitures market. Online sale of the furniture will also drive the growth of the market. It has been seen that some specification of the furniture can be customized or changed as per the user’s requirement through online platforms. So, the online sales of the furniture are expected to propel the market growth.

Segmentation of Global Market

The Global Library Furnitures Market is segmented based on Type, End-users, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Shelving Computer Workstations, Displays, Tables, and Service Desks. Considering the end-users, it is split into Academic Libraries, Public Libraries, Special Libraries, and School Libraries. The report says, in the year 2016, the library shelving segment witnessed for the maximum shares of the global market. It was around 40 to 50 percent of the entire market share. Shelves or racks meet the requirement to store different collections of content and courseware for students. So, this segment attributes more to the global market.

Geographical Segmentation of the Market

The geographical segmentation of the Library Furnitures market includes various regions as well as countries. Some of them which included in this report are, North America, Canada, Asia-Pacific, United States, Mexico, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Europe, Malaysia, and Thailand. Some other prominent countries come under this market segment are Vietnam, France, Italy, Germany, UK, Russia, Spain, GCC Countries, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Rest of Central & South America, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa. The report suggests the North America region will dominate the global market during the forecast period due to rising number of educational institutes in this region.

Latest Market Updates

In September 2019, Bisley Office Furniture’s BOB has got shortlisted in the Public, Leisure and Office furniture category by FX. Talking about BOB is a beautifully hand-crafted modular storage and display system from Bisley which is designed by the British designer Paul Kelley. Besides, BOB won the Product of the Year award at Mixology Awards 2019.

