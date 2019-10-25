3D Xpoint 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, October 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A non-volatile memory, 3D Xpoint was designed jointly by Micron Technology and Intel and was launched under the brand names of Optane (Intel) and QuantX (Micron). Its bulk storage capacity and bulk resistance feature make it different from already available NVRAM and RAM. Currently, with advancements in technology, we get to enjoy every advantage of 3D Xpoint. It is often used in the creation of fastest SSDs that are available today. 3D Xpoint is gaining high prominence due to its excellent speed and enhanced performance, which is the chief factors that is likely to upscale the 3D Xpoint market growth.

Key Players

IM Flash

Intel

Micron Technology

Numonyx B.V.

Samsung

Sandisk

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Western Digital

Mushkin

The report on the worldwide 3D Xpoint market elaborates in transformational forces of the market. The report asserts that the global 3D Xpoint market is expected to expand at an excellent pace in the years to come and has potential to attain a lucrative revenue in the years to come. The sales of chip with in-built 3D Xpoint is observed to increase. For example, Cascade Lake, with in-built 3D Xpoint, is used extensively in the consumer electronic gadgets as acceleration disk. 3D Xpoint provide excellent speed. Hence, also used as a non-volatile RAM in DIMM package.

These applications and benefits of 3D Xpoint technology are expected to wind in high revenue for the market across the years of forecast. 3D Xpoint technology is equipped with long-term persistent storage memory that performs a thousand time quicker than flash memory. The technology is having high impact on big data centers as it assists in making real time decision.

Market Segmental Analysis

The 3D Xpoint market’s segmental study is done by industry and type. The industry-based segments of the market are; consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and retail. The consumer electronics industry is a high end-users of 3D Xpoint. The growing sales of electronic gadgets and deep impact of digitalization are factors that are boosting the growth of these above mentioned industries, respectively. This, in turn, is most likely to surge the market. The type-based segments of the market are; 750 GB and 1.5 TB. The rise in need to store and maintain these data are expected to increase the adoption of 3D Xpoint technology, which is anticipated to favor the market growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global 3D Xpoint market appears fairly competitive and the regional progress of market is elaborated in the report. The 3D Xpoint market in North America is up for a sharp rise in the years to come. The growth factors of the market in North America are the presence of tech-savvy people and continuous modification of technologies. Moreover, the rise in need for better technologies and their quick adoption are also expected to boost the regional market expansion. In the APAC region, the increase in generation of online data, rise in sales of smart communicating devices, and the surge in adoption of 3D Xpoint are expected to increase the market growth.

