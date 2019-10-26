LNCHOME ANNOUNCES THE NEW LAUNCH OF PENDANT LIGHTS ALONG WITH ADVANCED MODERN LIGHTING

Foyer Rust pendants farmhouse light fixtures modern chic Transitional Spider Pendant

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, October 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this competitive home-lights market, when the price of home decor items, especially the lighting fixtures, has skyrocketed, LNCHome offers affordably priced lighting fixtures and that too made from the finest of wood and metal. As for the pendant lighting fixtures which have aesthetic and chic appeal, you cannot miss out on the rustic Farmhouse Pendants which can be hung from the ceilings of all designs such as plain, slanted, sloped and vaulted. While the Farmhouse pendants are more directed towards countryside or beachside cottages, there are Transitional Pendants which are an amalgamation of convenience and style.

You would be familiar with the industrial barn pendant lights which are offered individually as well as in a pack of three. Often used in garages, basements, porch, patio, doorway and even Kitchen Island, the warehouse barn pendant fixtures would bring a perfect rustic appeal to the household. The molded bowl shades re hand-brushed in the various colored finish such as industrial silver, brushed silver, silver, blackened steel, industrial black, rust, vintage blue, and matte bronze. While some have dome shape with cutouts on top, some have narrow necks with smaller domes. Many homeowners prefer the exposed filament bulbs but those who find it tough to clean the bulbs and fixtures would find the metal caged farmhouse pendants useful.

LNCHome has released the Foyer Rust pendants with one bulb fixture to bring back the bygone era charms of the hanging lanterns. While some have crisscrossed black metal frames bound by faux wooden frames, in some fixtures you will find an additional seeded glass shade sans the criss cross patterned metal bars. As far as the incorporation of glass shades is concerned, the bubble or seeded patterned Mason Jar pendants have always been popular among buyers. Take, for example, the Farmhouse Glass Mason Jar fixture with a wooden axis attached to the metal chain or the one with adjustable fabric cord and bronze bracketed lid. Just as the Mason Jar shades will never go out of trend, the adjustable glass bottle chandelier is another creative option for Kitchen Island fixtures.

Metal caged farmhouse light fixtures are among the most decorative fixtures for your household and they also come hardwired for dry locations and compatible with dimmers for adjusting the brightness. Perfect for sloped ceilings, these fixtures have an aimless metal spiral design in rust and bronze finish cage. A 1-light mini cage light fixture made of faux wood and circular metal rings can work well for a small section of the room but for larger section, you can go for the 3-light oval cage or 4-light drum cage pendants. Not a fan of all-black metal finish for the pendants? LNCHome has you covered with the silver brushed 1-light mini metal cage fixture and the 3-light industrial bronze finish chandelier with delicate metal wires intertwined perfectly for an elegant dining room light fixture.

Wooden geometric chandeliers from LNCHome can undoubtedly be considered as made for elegant living rooms. Customers who bought these distressed and faux wooden pendant fixtures have also mentioned how these elegant pendants work effortlessly for doorway, dining space and even kitchen islands. Sue Danny, a satisfied buyer of pendant lighting from LNCHome had said, “I love the look of the lighting” because apparently for her living room and kitchen island, “they coordinate with my house style”.

One of the notable chandeliers is the 20” wide faux wood orb pendant with three wooden rings and four candle fixtures. The 15” Globe chandelier with curved wooden frames and the metal ring surrounding 3 candle fixture and the orb chandelier with wooden panels and the metal ring surrounding 3 candle holders and hanging crystals fall on one category. Apart from round, there are other intricate shapes for these types of pendants such as rectangular or drum-shaped and while all of them have 4 candle holders, some come decked up with metal frames.

Uniqueness meets style with the 3-light 16” rustic chandelier lighting with brown faux wooden accents creating a drum-like shape in perfect contrast with the black metal arms. Those who need to make frequent adjustments with the height of the lights can check out the 8-light wooden beam pendant where the bulb wires are coiled around a distressed wooden beam according to your requirement of the height of the lights. The same goes for the modern chic Transitional Spider Pendant with ten light fixtures that can be hung from different heights from the canopy with the use of clips.

In Transitional Pendants too, LNCHome manufactures have mini caged 1-light fixtures in rust or black metal finish. For more dispersed lighting, go for the black metal lanterns with an obscured glass shade or the brown pendant with clear glass shade on a rectangular frame. While the Champagne Gold caged pendant can give a royal touch to the household, the patterned dome glass shade light and transitional black mesh pendant offer a vintage touch especially to your dining room and kitchen. For Kitchen Island, the beige linen shaded wood and metal pendant too work great.

LNCHome addresses your outdoor lighting requirement too with the traditional seeded glass porch pendant and the hanging light in bubble glass shade surrounded by a black iron cage. You will get lantern-style outdoor light fixtures such as the brushed silver-finish hanging light or the black metal outdoor pendant with metal shade, metal scrolls, and seeded glass shade. Go for traditional or contemporary, vintage or upscale –LNCHome has you covered for all types of ceilings.

About LNCHome

Located in Cheyenne of Wyoming region, the LNCHome lighting and home décor company offers various types of indoor and outdoor lights, rugs and cushions to suit every type of household. From timeless classics to contemporary fashion, from vintage to rustic chic –the craftsmanship of the manufacturers and designers from the company speaks perfectly on behalf of their tagline “Love Nature cozy”. The exclusive rugs, cushions and lighting fixtures along with antique furniture and vintage telephones are designed for those in love with life.

