Home Water Filtration Systems Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Home Water Filtration Systems Market 2019

Description: -

The new wave of waterborne diseases such as E.Coli have augmented the demand for home water filtration systems globally. Also known as water purifiers, the modern consumers prefer long-term solution to potable water and have shifted substantially to filtration systems. This report analyses the current status of the global home water filtration systems market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation and studies the trends of this market from 2019 till 2024.

Key Players

Amway eSpring

Mountain Fresh

GE

3M

Sundylee

Honeywell

Qinyuan

Everpure

Midea

Ecowater Systems

GREE

Stevoor

Royalstar

Culligan

Doulton

Watts

Haier

The global home water filtration systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 24.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a growing consumer awareness about drinking safe potable water free from microbial and chemical contamination and reducing the dependency on bottled water across the world.

Segmentation:

The global home water filtration systems market has been segmented based on product type and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the market can be split into:

• RO-based

• UV-based

• Others

The RO-based product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, owing to the advantage that RO-based water purifiers not only destroy micro-organisms, but also remove pesticides, metals such as lead, and water-soluble solids.

The UV-based segment occupied a market share of 32.3% in 2018 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. These products use UV radiations to penetrate the bacteria and virus cells, thereby destroying their ability to reproduce. Generally, it has been seen that UV purifiers are manufactured in combination with other methods of filtration such as reverse osmosis (RO) or activated carbon.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the home water filtration systems market across the world.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach a value of USD 9.0 billion by the end of 2025. This growth can be attributed to the large number of players in this region along with large scale investments in research and development. For instance, companies such as Eureka Forbes have a wide consumer base in India, thereby promoting the growth of this market.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second fastest growing market with a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The main factors driving the growth of domestic water purifiers in this region include the prevalence of jaundice and waterborne diseases, a growing awareness about health and sanitation among the urban population, and the rapid growth of residential construction in the region.

Industry News:

In 2019, German water filtration technology provider, BRITA, launched its operations in India with the launch of a new range of water purifiers called MyPure Max. This product uses a combined technology of RO+UV and is anticipated to be initially sold through direct sales.

In 2019, Pentair plc entered into an agreement to acquire US-based water treatment equipment manufacturers, Aquion and Pelican Water Systems. Aquion offers a range of products such as water conditioners, filters, water purifiers, RO, ozone and ultraviolet based systems and acid neutralizers for residential and commercial water treatment. Pelican Water Systems on the other hand, specializes in residential whole home water treatment systems.

