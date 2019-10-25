Bulldozer Market 2019 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities and Foresight to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Raid globalization has led to massive constructions all across the globe. The construction industry employs thousands of people with building materials and construction tools playing a crucial role. One such tool that is an excellent hit for the demolition of antique buildings and the construction of new ones is the bulldozer. The global bulldozer market hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years. The industry is expected to cross a significant milestone by the year 2025.

When it comes to the bulldozer, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The equipment finds its application for construction purposes and hence, has spiked the growth rates all across the globe. On the other hand, a modified version of the same is used in military practices. The bulldozer goes through a series of changes, making it ideal for all sorts of warfare. Furthermore, the utilization of bulldozer for construction, mining, and other related fields has helped the industry proliferate all across the globe.

However, there are a couple of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. High prices, coupled with high costs of maintenance, has helped the industry has influenced the growth prospects all across the globe. Furthermore, the lack of skilled labor and the stringent laws imposed by the government on carbon emission has hampered the growth of the industry. The bulldozer emits carbon much more than a regular vehicle, which in turn has attracted intense scrutiny from various government bodies.

Market Players:

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Equipment

Komatsu

Volvo Group

Doosan Group

JCB

Liebherr Group

Segmentation

When it comes to bulldozers, there a lot of factors that play a crucial role in the significant segmentation of the industry. Segmentation allows gauging an industry from various angles. This, in turn, allows unbiased and complete information about the industry. The bulldozer industry can be categorized under the end-use sector, geography, and engine capacity. Based on the end-use industry, the construction industry has the lion share, followed by the military, mining, and agriculture industry. On the other hand, based on the engine capacity, the bulldozer market can be categorized into 5L, 5L to 10L, and more than 10L. Each segmentation has its essence and comes with it won sets of advantages and disadvantages.

Geographic Segmentation

The bulldozer industry has a global presence and is plays a crucial role in all geographies. Based on geography, the industry can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region leads the race with a significant name to its share. India and China have been the leading geographies in the segment, followed by other nations. However, the on-going trade war has been hurting the industry, yet the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry. Other leading countries on the list include Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Industry News

In a recent event, the prominent bulldozer manufacturers are expected to come up with new models that have better engines, consumes less fuel and emits less carbon components into the air. The move comes in the wake of new norms and the increasing pressure from government agencies all across the globe.

