Synopsis

IKEJA, NIGERIA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Monster Find out what happens when a possessive monster lurks in the shadow of a man’s love affairs and tears apart whatever comes along!Watch https://youtu.be/s5M-q3yh6pE Hidden Monster is a fierce love story that unravels the conflict between a resolute parent and a strong-willed wife battling for the ultimate price – the heart of a man!Directed by Adebayo Tijani, Hidden Monster reflects the manipulative nature of humans and the tendency to hold on to whatever they want without considering the consequences.Produced by Damilola Adegboro, Hidden Monster mirrors how love can either become a stumbling block or a stepping stone in a man’s affairs and how such controversy can either make or break the man.Hidden Monster is a bilingual movie.and it is subtitled in English.It stars several leading Nollywood actors including Jaiye kuti, Femi Adebayo, Damilola Adegboro, Madam Saje, Aina Gold, Tutu Adekanye, and Jerry Smart Ordu among others.But who is the Hidden Monster lurking in the shadow of this man’s love affairs and why?Watch this movie to unmask the Hidden Monster!Hidden Monster was produced and filmed in several locations in the heart of Lagos in March 2019. The producer, Damilola Adegboro, has a strong pedigree in movie production including Black Rose, Eagle Eye, Ewo Nife, Irira, Tokuwo, Agbokolori, Cascade, and Choices among several others.Instagram: officialdamilolaadegboro



