Cargo Logistics Brokerage Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Cargo logistics brokerage refers to the collection of services related to assisting shippers in finding the right type of shippers for their logistics requirements. This market is still in its evolutionary stages and is changing at a fast pace. In order to remain competitive in this space, it is important to remain aware of latest happenings in the market. This report aims to provide information about different facets of this segment. The scope of global Cargo logistics brokerage market is expected to expand with the growth of international trade.

Key Players

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Global Cargo logistics brokerage market is pegged to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent. This rate of growth is backed by a number of factors which will provide positive impetus to the segment. Cargo logistics brokerage is highly important for trade as it forms a vital link between shippers and carriers. These brokers aim to provide services to both the sides and thus facilitate smooth execution of trades. While they help shippers by connecting them to appropriate carriers, they also aid carriers by helping them fill their capacity.

Global Cargo logistics brokerage market is likely to receive positive impetus from the growth in trade. Further, the increasingly complex regulatory environment governing the sector is also expected to fuel the growth in the market as shippers and carriers may need specialized and dedicated service providers. Further, the constant change in technologies has also facilitated the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation

Global Cargo logistics brokerage market is a highly diversified market. For the proper understanding of the market and its various constituents, the report broadly segments basis type, application and geography. Basis type, the global market is segmented into truckload, LTL, and other types. The market by application is segmented into Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto & Industrial, Chemical and other applications. The report provides details such as market size, future potential, regulatory environment analysis and competitive analysis for each of these segments. The unique characteristics of these segments are also discussed in the report.

Geographical Analysis

The report recognizes the geographical differences among different segments of global Cargo logistics brokerage market. Regionally, it divides the market into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa segments. The main purpose of such bifurcation is to understand and appreciate different environmental factors governing these markets. North America segment covers the United States, Mexico and Canada while Asia Pacific segment encompasses growing economies such as India and China. Various metrics such as regulatory framework, production capacity, market size and demand profile for each of these segments are discussed in detail.

Industry News

Global Cargo logistics brokerage market is expected to maintain its high growth rate on account of positive economic environment, which is suitable for growth in domestic as well as international trade. The use of technology is also expected to transform the market as the process becomes smoother and more efficient. However, the competition in the sector is likely to become more intense as new startups provide formidable competition to established firms.

