Concentrated Tomatoes Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

October 25, 2019

Tomato concentrate Market 2019

Description: -

Tomato concentrate is prepared by removing liquid from ripe tomatoes. It is in the form of a thick paste and has a rich red hue. This nutrient-rich tomato paste is packed with the goodness of lycopene, potassium, magnesium, vitamins, and important antioxidants. Tomato paste has a thick consistency and works well for soups, dips, pasta, sauces, casseroles, and many other dishes. The many health benefits and ease-of-use of concentrated tomatoes are likely to have a positive effect on the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Morning Star

Kraft Heinz

Del Monte Pacific

Chalkis Health Industry

Ingomar Packing

ConAgra Brands

Tomatoes have many disease-fighting capabilities. They are low in calories and good for the brain, eyes, bones, and skin. They also support cardiovascular health and inhibit the growth of harmful cells in the body. Processing tomatoes increases their nutritional value and the content of lycopene. Therefore, processed tomatoes are popularly used in foods and beverages. With people becoming more conscious about their health, the consumption of tomatoes is increasing and fueling the global concentrated tomatoes market.

In today’s fast-paced life, people are increasingly opting for convenience foods and beverages. This has also boosted the demand for processed tomato in many countries around the world. Also, the growing trend for ready-to-consume soups, smoothies and other products is driving the global concentrated tomatoes market. This report tells about the current market status, future trends, growth rate, opportunities, challenges, key regions, and more to help manufacturers and key players plan their future strategies the right way.

Segmentation:

The global concentrated tomatoes market is divided into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into organic concentrated tomatoes and traditional concentrated tomatoes. The rich flavor and high nutrient content of organic concentrated tomatoes are likely to spell new market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the market is divided into foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. There is a huge demand for tomato paste from the foods and beverages sector. As per reports, about 85% of lycopene in Western dishes comes from tomato paste. Lycopene is important to guard the skin against harmful UV rays and other conditions.

Regional Analysis:

The main regions considered in this report for analyzing the global concentrated tomatoes market are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, South Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and South Africa).

North America leads the global market of processed tomatoes. The region banks upon organic methods for harvesting and processing tomatoes. Ideal weather conditions, greater inclination and availability of resources for greenhouse tomato production, and large areas of farmland are some important factors supporting market growth. Europe is yet another important region in the worldwide processed tomatoes market and is likely to be on a par with North America in the years to come.

Industry News:

The volatile prices of tomatoes are likely to hit the production of tomato paste in certain regions. The availability of good quality raw materials is also a challenge.

