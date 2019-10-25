Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2023 : Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions Opportunities

PUNE, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2023 : Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities”.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2019

Description: -

Peer-to-peer fundraising is a strategy used by individuals to raise money or funds for a non-profit cause. The funds are raised through online fundraising pages. The method also makes use of the existing social networks to boost the effect of a fundraising campaign. It is also a good way to reach new networks of people to get more donors. Many individuals and non-profit organizations are using peer-to-peer fundraising software for efficient management of the funding process. Therefore, the global market is likely to witness an upsurge in the demand for fundraising software.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3689949-global-peer-to-peer-fundraising-software-market-2018

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players

Aplos

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

Salsa CRM

NeonCRM

Kindful

Charityproud

EveryAction

MemberClicks

Qgiv

eTapestry

Classy

DonorStudio

CrowdRise

The main objective of peer-to-peer fundraising is to attract and retain more donors. Therefore, individuals carry out different types of online fundraising campaigns over email and social media. Some campaigns are also performed during live events. Fundraising software helps users track the effectiveness of any fundraising initiative easily. With more and more individuals and non-profit organizations creating personal fundraising pages, the demand for peer-to-peer fundraising software is expected to grow at a good pace over the forecast period.

Some fundraising software also helps turn donors into fundraisers. They can have customizable personal pages that they can share with their network of friends and associates to raise money for a cause. With real-time results available through the supporters or fundraisers, they feel encouraged to help the fundraising individuals reach their goals faster. The software also has built-in social media sharing options, making it easier for fundraisers to share the cause with their online networks. Considering the many advantages and growing demand for peer-to-peer fundraising software, the worldwide market should reach new heights by 2023.

Segmentation:

The global peer-to-peer fundraising software market is bifurcated into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises types of market. Cloud-based fundraising software is becoming increasingly popular among individuals and non-profit organizations. This software helps track and measure fundraising programs in real-time and raise more funds.

Based on applications, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The report considers five important regions for studying the global peer-to-peer fundraising software market over the forecast period. The regions are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa and Egypt).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate and occupy more market share during the forecast period. China, India and Southeast Asia are likely to play an important role. North America will continue to occupy an important position in the global fundraising software market and any changes in the region might affect the worldwide market. Europe is also a significant region for fundraising software and is projected to grow at a good pace in the years to come.

Industry News:

In November 2018, Facebook introduced an API through which peer-to-peer fundraisers can link their external fundraising pages to this social networking site. Blackbaud was the first software company to take advantage of this API.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3689949-global-peer-to-peer-fundraising-software-market-2018

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

• Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Overview

• Manufacturers Profiles

• Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Competition, by Players

• Global Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Size by Regions

• North America Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue by Countries

• Europe Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue by Countries

• Asia-Pacific Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue by Countries

• South America Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Revenue by Countries

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.