Clinical Nutrition 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Clinical Nutrition Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adaptation of unhealthy food is responsible for the growing chronic disease. As a result, the market share will increase if the trend continues.

In 2018, the global market of Clinical Nutrition stood at 31,608.3 million USD. The industry is expected to exceed 87,530.7 million USD by 2025. The industry is anticipated to show an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

In recent time, home healthcare is growing significantly in comparison to the past. As a result, homes enteral nutrition is increasing. Increasing enteral nutrition results in the growth of the Clinical Nutrition market.

Developing countries like India are facing malnutrition problem, which is damaging the image of the country and cost human resources for the country. As a result, the government took several initiatives to reduce the number of children affected by malnutrition, which promotes the growth of the industry. The significant increase in the old population in countries like the United States required regular external food supply through enteral or parenteral routes. As a result, different big manufacturers are targeting the industry to address the growing demand.

Several aspects like lack of awarenesses and stringent regulations by the various governments are hindering the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Market Players:

Abbott nutrition Inc.

Ajinomto Co. Inc.

Hero Nutritional Inc.

Nestle SA

Perrigo Company Plc

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Gentiva Health Services Inc.

Hospira (Pfizer) Inc.

Groupe Danone

Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical

Claris Lifesciences

Stepan Company

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356072-global-clinical-nutrition-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Segmentation of Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The global Clinical Nutrition market is segmented on the basis of Product, End-User, and Region.

Based on Product, the market can be classified into Infant, Parenteral Nutrition, and Enteral Nutrition.

Among these, Enteral nutrition is anticipated to show the most substantial growth rate of 6% during the forecast period.

The End-User segment includes Postoperative Patients, Inpatient, and Postpartum Women. Postoperative Patients contribute the highest share in the market, followed by Inpatients.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The geographical segmentation of the Clinical Nutrition market includes many regions and countries. Some of them are India, Australia, Malaysia, the USA, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, North America, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Europe, Germany, the UK, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America countries, the Middle East and African region, all GCC Countries, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

The Indo Pacific region is growing exceedingly well. The Chinese market is anticipated to increase with a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period owing to the significant increase of chronic disease and the old population in the country. South Africa is another country projected high growth rate during that period.

Current News from Global Clinical Nutrition Market

A report by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that oily fish consumption would help the body against multiple sclerosis. The oily fish rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. In multiple sclerosis, the protective covering of nerve cells damaged and creates a communication problem between the body and nerve cells. The study also revealed that omega-3 fatty acid is capable enough to treat multiple sclerosis, in the long run.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356072-global-clinical-nutrition-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.