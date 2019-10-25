Sweet Potato Starch Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sweet Potato Starch– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Introduction / Market Synopsis:

Sweet potato starch market is showing promising growth over the next five years. Sweet potato starch is a smooth powder that is extracted from the potato plant’s root tubers. It is odourless and very mild, so it can be used as a base material in any recipe. It provides many health benefits; reduced blood glucose level, increased intake of magnesium and calcium, reduced absorption of carcinogenic and toxic compounds, etc. The global sweet potato starch market reached 3.7 Million Tons in 2018.

The Potato starch powder has multiple uses as an additive, a gluing agent, a stabilizer and a thickener. The key drivers of the market are: rising high disposable income and purchasing power, change in lifestyle and food habits, growing awareness of eating healthy to maintain normal blood pressure and glucose level in blood, thriving food industry, rapid urbanization, high growth in the consumption of potato starch, growth in textile, paper and chemical and pharma industries where the product has a very high consumption.

Sweet potato starch is used for various purposes within the verticals – for example, in pharma it is used to produce anti-biotics; in chemical and paper industry it is used as a glue; in the food industry it is used in the preparation of jellies, puddings, pasta, soups, bakery products, meat products. By 2025, the market will reach 4.4 Million Tons, with a modest Common Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2019-2025. Other than the above verticals, the product is also being used in industrial sector.



Major Players in Sweet Potato Starch market are:

Lyckeby (SE)

Penford (US)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Alojas

Beidahuang Group (CN)

Bob's Red Mill (US)

Henkel (DE)

China Essence Group (CN)

Avebe (NL)

Nailun Group (CN)

Vimal (UA)

Pepees (PL)

Aviko Group (NL)

Rasio (FL)



Market Segment:

The sweet potato starch market is segmented based on its type, application. Based on type, the market is split into Fresh Type and Dried Type. Based on application, the market is split into Sweet Potato Noodles, Cooking, Industrial Uses and Others. The quality of the fresh type is much better than that of dried type starch. Dried sweet potato chips are in high demand in the current market. Sweet potato being a seasonal product, the market penetration is not very high – meaning there are many small vendors who produce this product for 2-3 months after the new crop comes, whereas big manufacturers produce it throughout the year.

Regional Analysis:

The sweet potato starch industry market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore), Rest of Asia Pacific, South America (Brazil, Argentina), Rest of South America, the Middle-East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia), Rest of Middle East & Africa. China and India in the APAC are the key growth countries where there are many players making the market more competitive and more efficient price-wise. These countries not only produce and sell in their own countries, but also export the product. Starch price is directly proportional to the raw material cost i.e. the cost of dried sweet potato.



Industry News:

The global Sweet Potato Starch market reached USD 560 million in 2017 and will grow up to USD 750 million by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2018-2025. Asia Pacific will lead the market – among the Asian countries, China and India will have a high growth during the forecast period.

