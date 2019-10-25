Now Track Your Dependents Whereabouts through WhatsApp

Track My Phone Using WhatsApp TrackMyPhones Company Logo

A new app allows you to track your dear ones location, battery status or just ring alarm just by sending WhatsApp commands.

BANGALORE, INDIA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anxious to know where your old parents are when they are traveling or have gone out for a walk but not back home on time. Or Worried about your kids not returning from school on time? TrackMyPhones Company has come up with a simple solution for this age-old problem.Now control your dependents mobile via your favorite messenger: WhatsApp. Track My Phone using WhatsApp replies with current location / Siren/ Flashlight or Picture from Front or Back Camera when an authorized person asks for it with a set of commands over WhatsApp.Here is how it works:1. Download the app on the dependent’s phone.2. Set pin. By default, it’s 1234.3. Add yourself to Whitelist in App Settings.4. That’s it. Now you can keep track of phone and get an auto-response back by sending the following commands:Help PINLocation PINSiren PINVibrate PINTorch PINBattery PINApp PINWhere PIN is the 4 digit pin that is set in the app. By default, it’s 1234.Help PIN: Sends the list of Commands that can be executed. More Coming Soon.Location PIN: Get the Google Map location of the device. GPS needs to be enabled for this to work.Siren PIN: Rings a loud siren by increasing the volume even when the mobile is in silent mode. Helps track the phone when misplaced.Vibrate PIN: Vibrates the phone for 10 seconds.Torch PIN: Switches flashlight on for 30 seconds.Battery PIN: Get the battery charge status to keep yourself informed about how low the battery is.App PIN: Replies with App URL, for others to download.The app also works when the command is sent via WhatsApp groups and the group is added to the whitelist. If all in the group have the app installed then one command will help get to know the location of all in the group instantly or trigger an alarm to all in the group at once.The app is available on Google Play Store in this URL: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allcallapps.trackmyphonesusingwhatsapp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.