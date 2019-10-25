Migraine Linked to Heart Disease in New Study

Migraine Tracks

In a new study women with migraines have been shown to have a higher risk of dying from heart problems.

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new study women with migraines have been shown to have a higher risk of dying from heart problems. Although it has been known for some time that migraines raise the risk of stroke, it is the first study to show the headaches also increase the cardiovascular disease and dying early.

A team of German and US researchers followed more than 115,000 women aged between 25 and 42 for more than ten years. They found those who suffered migraines were 50 per cent more likely to die during the period.

“These results further add to the evidence that migraine should be considered an important risk marker for cardiovascular disease, at least in women, and there is no reason why the findings can't also be applicable to men,” said lead author Dr Tobias Kurth, Institute of Public Health, Berlin, Germany.

"Given the high prevalence of migraine in the general population, an urgent need exists to understand the biological processes involved and to provide preventive solutions for patients.

“Future targeted research, such as on whether statins and vitamin D reduce the burden of migraine and cardiovascular disease is urgently warranted to provide answers to patients and their treating physicians.”

In a linked editorial, Rebecca Burch from Harvard Medical School said: “While the risk is small at the level of the individual patient, it is still important at a population level because migraine is so prevalent. The findings of this study raise many questions about treatment. Should patients with migraine also be treated with statins or aspirin?”

Dr Richard Teague, senior technical adviser at Regent Laboratories says " supplementing with Magnesium and B group Vitamins is also an essential adjunct to the prevention of ongoing Migraine attacks. Magnesium levels are critical in over 300 biochemical functions of the body, and none more important than the regulation of even blood flow to the brain"

Products such as Migraine Stop and ActiveMg are great sources of activated Magnesium, as well as the important B group vitamins (B3, B6, B9). Migraine Stop is proven to assist in the prevention of onset of Migraine, particularly Migraine with Aura.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.