School Bus Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School buses have been in use globally for a very long time. The modern-day school buses are equipped with several impressive features such as GPS systems, cameras, better seating arrangements and more. As the demand for school buses has increased, more and more players are being added to the market besides the regular and famous names such as Starcraft, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Ford etc. Over the last few decades, the use of school bus to transport kids have become very prominent, and it is till the preferred choice of transport by most parents.

These are big yellow buses used to safely transport the kids between their homes and school. Both public and private sector schools use school buses to pick up kids from pick up points near their houses and to drop them off at school, and vice versa. Besides, using school bus to travel to school and back can be a better choice for children as they can make new friends and would enjoy travelling with them together. Children learn to be more responsible while travelling by school bus leading to their overall development.

A research study was done on the Global School Bus Market to analyse and study the School Bus capacity, production, value, consumption and status across the globe. The base year for the study was 2017. It was undertaken to analyse the scope and advantages of the global market and the key regions, opportunity and challenges of these regions, and any restraints and risks. It also helped stakeholders in identifying the market trends and the factors that inhibit or improve the growth of the school bus market.

Key Players

The report has included a profiling of various prominent players in the market and different trends in the manufacturing landscape. It also identifies some of the new market entrants that are shaping the School Bus market landscape.

Collins Industries

Starcraft Bus

Trans Tech

IC Bus

Thomas Built Buses

Blue Bird Corporation

Girardin Minibus

Lion Bus

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Alexander Dennis

Scania

Iveco

Ford

Zhengzhou Yutong Group

FAW

Higer Bus

King Long

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of Global School Bus Market is done based on the type of product used and on end user/application. Product-wise statistics is split into diesel fuel bus, alternate fuel bus, hybrid-electric bus and battery-powered bus. On the basis of end user/application, this statistics emphasises on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales) and the market share and growth rate for each application, including Education, Law Enforcement and Community Outreach. For products and end-users, key Stakeholders, School Bus Manufacturers, School Bus Distributors/Traders/ Wholesalers, School Bus Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Downstream Vendors were considered.

Regional Analysis

The report for Global School Bus Market Research Report 2018 was segmented region-wise that included North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Region-wise report for the countries/regions such as North America, United States, Canada, Mexico,

Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ItalySpain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are also available. The report focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, and market share and growth opportunity of school bus market in these key regions.

Industry News

