Roofing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Market Analysis

Quality roofing materials play a vital part in construction. It serves as the primary barrier from natural elements such as storm, heat, rain, and other forms of atmospheric conditions. Due to innovative technologies, today, various types of roofing materials are available that offer a plethora of benefits such as improve air quality, increase roof life and safety, and also reduce the cost of air-conditioning. Besides, the launch of advanced and new technologies is also resulting in aesthetic improvements. A good roof will ensure to be energy efficient, improve the home’s curb appeal, and above all, offer protection. Ceramic coated granules, polycarbonate, fiberglass, bitumen, sand, and clay are some of the most widely used roofing materials used to construct roofs in commercial and residential buildings, including educational institutes, offices, hotels, and more.

Numerous factors are boosting the growth of the roofing market such as constant technological innovations especially eco-friendly roofing materials, green roofing, drones for roof inspection, development of economic zones, increasing government initiatives to offer affordable housing, new product developments, expanding construction industry, increasing disposable income, and efforts to build megacities. Additional factors propelling the growth of the roofing market include increasing adoption of sustainable construction projects, demand for energy-efficient materials from commercial and residential sectors, infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and an increasing number of remodeling and repairing works being carried out in developed countries.

On the flip side, the dearth in the availability of skilled labor and fluctuating prices of raw materials are factors that may restrict the roofing market growth.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last Roofing Inc., and GAF, Johns Manville, Carlisle, Iko Industries Ltd. and so on.



Market Segmentation

The report presents a comprehensive segmental analysis of the roofing market for a

profound understanding. The roofing market has been segmented based on product type and application.

Based on product type, the roofing market is segmented into bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others (plastic).

Based on the application, the roofing market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential.

Regional Analysis

The global roofing market is geographically distributed across Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

The roofing market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness favorable growth chiefly on account of the availability of low-cost roofing and building materials, growing industrialization and urbanization in India, Japan, and China, improving financial condition, and growing construction industry.

The roofing market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth. Factors aiding growth in the region include stringent government rules related to the use of roofing materials, increasing investments made in commercial real estate, high consumer spending, and growing industrial activities.

The roofing market in Europe is expected to have remarkable growth. Factors aiding growth in the region include demand for green buildings, growing rehabilitation activities, rising population, and increasing revenue from the construction industry.

The roofing market in the RoW is predicted to witness significant growth chiefly on account of increasing purchasing power and economic growth.

Industry News

October 2019: SRS Distribution Inc., McKinney, has recently acquired Roofers Supply, Inc., a leading distributor of commercial and residential roofing accessories and products.

