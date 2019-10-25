Functional Energy Drink Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Functional Energy Drink Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Functional Energy Drink Industry

Market Overview

Functional energy drinks are beverages that contain a high level of stimulant usually caffeine, as well as sugar and other supplements like vitamins or carnitine. It is promoted as a product that is capable of enhancing mental alertness and boosting physical performance. Energy drinks differ from sports drinks and soft drinks and have been found to improve physical endurance and strength. These types of drinks have been widely popular among the consumers which has increased its production and manufacturing market.

The marketing of energy drinks has been particularly directed towards teenagers, with manufactures advertising at extreme sporting events and music concerts and targeting the young audience through social media channels. The large consumption of these drinks in social settings has increased the demand for functional energy drinks. The amount of caffeine in the energy drinks varies widely, and the actual caffeine content may not be identified that easily. Some energy drinks are marketed as beverages while some are promoted as dietary supplements.

The global functional energy drink report shows that the increase in modernization and change in cultural settings has led to the growing expansion of the energy drink industry. This, in turn, has attracted a lot of key companies to provide the customers with various flavours and tastes of energy drinks. The report also analyses the scientific evidence which suggests that excessive consumption of energy drinks may lead to serious health effects, particularly in children and young adults. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that children should not consume these caffeinated energy drinks.

Market Segmentation

The functional energy drink market can be segmented based on the market size by type as Hypertonic, Hypotonic, Isotonic and such others. Hypertonic drinks have a higher concentration of fluid, sugars and salt than blood. The hypotonic drink has a lower concentration of fluid, sugars and salt than blood. And isotonic drinks have a higher concentration of fluid, sugar and salt than blood. Each type of drink has different benefits for the body. Whereas the energy drink market can be segmented based on the applications as Store-based and Non- store based. Store-based functional energy drinks have shown to improve dietary intake and eating behaviours and are a promising approach to address obesity.

Regional Overview

Countries like Mexico, Canada, UK, Italy, Russia, Germany, the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, France, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey, Philippines, Indonesia, South Africa are countries which are are a major hub in the functional energy drink market. The key players in these countries have been manufacturing and producing energy drinks for the past many years. The safety of energy drinks has become an emerging public health issue for some time now. The growing concern of the health-conscious customers has forced the manufacturing companies to produce energy drinks that are safe and have no side effects on the health of the consumers.

Industry News

Amid the growing popularity of functional energy drinks, the Montreal startup ToraMatcha has launched lines of Matcha based energy drinks in cans with three sparkling drinks and a vegan latte version which is made with oat milk and infused with nitrogen. And in another similar report, Coca- Cola will start selling four different varieties of its energy drink in the United States.

