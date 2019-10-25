FILM SCREENINGS SHINE LIGHT ON HOMELESSNESS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three years after Prop HHH was ushered in, downtown Los Angeles still faces an extreme unaffordable housing and homelessness crisis with over 35,000 homeless people.A recent audit of Prop HHH, conducted by City Controller Ron Galperin, reveals that only about three quarters of the originally planned apartment units will ever be built, and only two projects are near completion.This weekend in DTLA, two events will further shine a light on the complicated process that the city’s homelessness advocates must go through to find their clients supportive housing, as captured in the documentary film The Advocates, which will screen at the Goethe Institut and the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival.On Friday 10/25, the film’s director Remi Kessler will appear with advocates from the film as part of the Goethe Institut’s Worlds of Homelessness Program, which seeks to foster "“a platform to share ideas, thoughts and to present their work." The film also screens on Sunday 10/27 as part of the Downtown LA Film Festival.



