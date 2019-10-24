Choose Love Founder, Scarlett Lewis, Receives The Global Presence 2019 Humanitarian Award.

Scarlett Lewis with Dr. Daniel Ibarrondo Scarlett Lewis with her son Jesse Lewis, six year old Sandy Hook Hero www.JesseLewisChooseLove.org

Lewis Created No Cost Social and Emotional Learning Programs after 6 Year Old Son was Killed at Sandy Hook Elementary

Days prior to the tragedy, Jesse wrote on a chalkboard at home: “Nurturing. Healing. Love.” We understand these final words as a calling from Jesse and inspiration to create the Choose Love Movement.” — Scarlett Lewis

SANDY HOOK, CT, USA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ announced today that Scarlett Lewis was presented with the 2019 Global Presence Humanitarian Award by the Global Presence. Scarlett Lewis founded The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Social and Emotional Learning, after who lost her six-year-old son in the Sandy Hook School tragedy.

On December 14th 2012, Newtown Connecticut mother Scarlett Lewis endured an unimaginable trauma - the murder of her six year old son, Jesse, along with 19 of his classmates and six faculty members at Sandy Hook Elementary. The next day Scarlett discovered something powerful. Jesse had written three words on their kitchen chalkboard,

“Norturting Helinn Love.”

Nurturing healing love, spelled phonetically by her six year old because he was in 1st grade and just learning to write. These three simple words illuminated Scarlett’s path forward. If societies around the globe could provide proactive math literacy education by qualified professionals to children, teens and adults, so too could they provide emotional literacy education.

The result of her inspiration is the Choose Love Enrichment ProgramTM, a no cost Infant, Toddler, and Pre-K through 12th grade, Lifespan, Character Development, next generation Social and Emotional Learning program that teaches educators and their students how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered individuals. The Choose Love Enrichment Program has been downloaded in all 50 states and Washington DC and in 90 countries - reaching an estimated 1,600,000 students.

On Saturday, October 5th, Dr. Daniel Ibarrondo, Vice President of the educational non-profit group The Global Presence, presented Scarlett the 2019 Global Presence Humanitarian Award at the Lewis’ family farm in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. The Global Presence supports 21st century education for 21st century Life Skills around the globe. Prior recipients of the award, given annually to Life Skills pioneers that contribute magnanimously in the Life Skills arena since 2012, reside in Europe, India, and Australia as well as North America

About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Choose Love At Home is a no-cost program based on the success of the Choose Love Enrichment Program teaching families how to Choose Love and help create a safer, more connected world.

NEW! Choose Love for Communities brings the Choose Love Formula and message beyond the classroom and enables local businesses and community organizations to help promote a more loving and peaceful community.

NEW! Champions Choose Love is a no-cost athletic-inspired SEL program is geared for athletic directors of schools and all types of athletic programs to bring SEL to youth and teen athletes. The program inspires sportsmanship, builds character and teaches vital life skills.

Media Contact:

Jan Wilmot

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

info @ jesselewischooselove.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.