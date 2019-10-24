Saia Opens Two New Northeastern Terminals

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight will open two new Northeastern terminals this Monday in Concord, New Hampshire and the North Boston area. Both facilities will provide customers with more direct shipping points as the company pursues complete coverage of the region.



“We are excited to be in Concord and North Reading, Massachusetts as we welcome our newest employees to the Saia family. Our success in the Northeast is a direct reflection of both our operations and sales teams providing outstanding service,” stated Saia President and Chief Operating Officer Fritz Holzgrefe.

With the opening of these facilities, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminals continue to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

Since the beginning of the year, Saia has opened eight facilities in the Northeast. “Our expansion in the region has continued to prove enormously successful in providing our customers with industry leading service,” said Holzgrefe. “We remain excited about the growth we’ve realized over this last year.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 168 terminals across 43 states and employs over 11,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

