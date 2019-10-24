Bosnia and Herzegovina : Technical Assistance Report-Implementation of a New Reserve Requirement Framework
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
October 23, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Since 2014, the CBBH has been exposed to a negative spread on the reinvestment of the reserve requirements. Until 2014, the CBBH remunerated reserve requirements on the basis of the returns achieved on their reinvestment in the euro area money market. In 2014, when the European Central Bank (ECB) cut the deposit facility rate below zero, the CBBH decided not to follow the ECB in the remuneration of reserve requirements and to floor such remuneration to zero. Subsequently, in 2016, the CBBH decided to remunerate excess reserves at 50 percent of the ECB deposit facility rate and to continue remunerating reserve requirements at 0 percent. This exposes the CBBH to a negative spread of about 0.25 percent and 0.45 percent between the reinvestment yield and the remuneration of excess reserves and reserve requirements, respectively.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/316
Notes:
Also available in Bosnian.
English
Publication Date:
October 24, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513517469/1934-7685
Stock No:
1BIHEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
55
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.