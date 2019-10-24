OCTOBER 26th HACKATHON SOFTWARE SHOWDOWN HIGHLIGHTS AREA’S FAST-GROWING TECH COMMUNITY

Bay Valley Tech Hackathon Bay Valley Tech Hackathon - Collaborative Teamwork Bay Valley Tech - Hackathon Team

Competition’s Unique Format Allows Programmers to Showcase Previously Built Software Projects to Compete for the $500 Grand Prize

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Competition’s Unique Format Allows Programmers to Showcase Previously Built Software Projects to Compete for the $500 Grand Prize

The Valley Hackathon Software Showdown will take place on Sat., Oct. 26, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., at ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road, Modesto, Calif. Presented by Valley Hackathon and Bay Valley Tech, this fun event offers friendly competition and networking, plus an opportunity to win thousands in cash and prizes.

Unlike typical hackathons, the Software Showdown allows competitors to enter software projects from previous hackathons, prior school projects or other professional work. Competitors must have rights to any projects entered in the Software Showdown, and projects cannot contain any confidential client information without expressed written consent.

The first-place competitor will receive a $500 award, and numerous other prizes will be awarded, including a 55” HDTV. All competitors will also receive a $10 gift card. Additionally, a 25 percent multiplier will be applied to the score of projects with demonstrated applications in agriculture, ag processing or ag products distribution. Dinner is included and an awards presentation will take place at 7:30pm. The event is completely free to all competitors and visitors.

To compete in the Software Showdown, register at: https://valleyhackathon.com/events/SoftwareShowdown



Visitors RSVP at:

https://www.meetup.com/ValleyWorx-Software-Developers/events/265571606/

Event schedule:

3:00 Registration begins

3:30 Welcome and sponsor information

4:00 Competitor set-up and practice

5:00 Judging begins

6:00 Dinner

6:30 Finals

7:30 Awards presentation

About Valley Hackathon

Valley Hackathon (www.ValleyHackathon.com) works to grow and raise awareness of the Central Valley’s talented tech community. Its events draw hundreds of Northern California software developers, business professionals and community leaders, encouraging them to build valuable connections and push the boundaries of technical innovation.

About Bay Valley Tech

Bay Valley Tech (www.BayValleyTech.com) is an innovative company whose code academy helps transition SF East Bay and Central Valley residents into software careers. It also operates ValleyWorx, a Modesto-based hub of tech innovation and entrepreneurship, where companies can find support through flexible office space and connections with a strong local tech and startup community.



###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.