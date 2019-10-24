Invitation to the United Nations Day Commitment Walk – 25 October

The United Nations in South Africa is embarking on a commitment walk as part of the UN Day commemorations. The commitment walk is for all UN staff in the country to reaffirm their commitment to the values, principles and ideals of the UN. Members of the Diplomatic corps are also joining the UN staff walk. We invite members of the media to join our walk and give coverage to our event coverage so that the people of South Africa are aware of the role and relevance of the United Nations in South Africa. We promise a morning of colourful and vibrant scenes but also our affirmation and commitment to meeting Agenda 2030.

WHO: The Head of UN in South Africa and heads of UN agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, the government, civil society and other UN partners. WHEN: Friday, 25 October 2019 from 09:00am to 11:00am. WHERE: Rietondale Park, 87 Van Der Merwe Street, Rietondale, Pretoria



