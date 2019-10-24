ACS Athens, Greece, Announces Funeral Service of President of ACS Athens, Dr.Stefanos Gialamas (2005-2019)

Funeral Service Announcement for ACS Athens President, Stefanos P. Gialamas

May His Memory Be Eternal” — American Community Schools of Athens, Greece

HALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Following the announcement of the passing of our beloved President, Stefanos P. Gialamas, who rested eternally on October 18, 2019, we inform our community at the request of his family, that the funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at **12:00 noon, at the Church of Panagia Pantovasilissa in Rafina, Attica.

**Please check our website: www.acs.gr late this Friday for the confirmation of time scheduled: due to repatriation procedures there is a very small chance of a change of time.

The family would love to share beautiful memories and stories of “Dr. G” at Karamanlis Park after the funeral service. Everyone in the community is welcome to be a part of celebrating his life and kindness.

Also, the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a student scholarship fund that has been created in his memory at ACS Athens. If you wish to make a donation to the Stefanos P. Gialamas Scholarship Fund, please use the accounts below:

(in Greece):

Alpha Bank

IBAN (€): GR6001402090209002320003072.

Beneficiary's bank address: 493 Mesogeion Ave. Aghia Paraskevi, GR-15343, Branch 209.

Beneficiary's Name: American Community Schools of Athens Inc.

Swift Number/BIC: CRBAGRAA

or

(in USA)

Atlantic Bank

Beneficiary's Account Number: ($): 58230006957.

Beneficiary's bank address: Atlantic Bank a division of New York Commercial Bank, 405 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Beneficiary's Name: American Community Schools of Athens Inc.

Swift Code: ABNYUS33.

ABA / Routing Number: 021412114

•Please indicate on the deposit the following: “Stefanos P. Gialamas Scholarship Fund”

If you wish, please send an email to the school cashier at: exarchoui@acs.gr, with your full contact information (name, mailing address and telephone number), so that our gratitude may be conveyed.

As a symbol of respect and sorrow, the Greek and United States school flags will be flown at half-mast through the remainder of the month.

May his memory be Eternal.

For information: acs@acs.gr

Communications Office

+30 210 6393200 x419



